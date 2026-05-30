Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Faces Challenge for WR1 Role

The Cleveland Browns have added more weapons to their passing game, but Jerry Jeudy is still expected to hold on to his spot at the top of the depth chart — for now.

Jeudy is facing more internal competition after the Browns used premium draft capital on wide receivers Denzel Boston (No. 39 overall) and KC Concepcion (No. 24 overall).

Concepcion and Boston bring different skill sets to the table. Concepcion is a speedy burner who can make plays downfield and get open with his crispy route running. Boston is 6-foot-4 and gives the Browns a big-bodied target at wide receiver capable of making contested catches.

While both are expected to play significant roles within the offense, Boston has stood out as a playmaker in offseason workouts.

“He’s doing a great job. Just being able to come out here and line up and know the playbook snd then he’s showing up,” Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said of Boston. “I mean, it seems like every day he’s showing up, making a play, which is really great to see.”

Jerry Jeudy’s WR1 Role Safe With Browns

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While the rookies are exciting additions, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not expect Boston to immediately overtake Jeudy as the Browns’ No. 1 receiver.

“I don’t know that he’ll surpass Jerry Jeudy as the Browns’ WR1, but I do think it’s possible that he’ll find himself on the field plenty of times when the Browns are in two-receiver sets. I also think they’ll play three receivers — or 11 personnel — a fair amount based on the strength of their skill players,” Cabot said in her latest mailbag column. “In those formations, I expect Boston to be on the field most of the time. There will be a learning curve for the rookie receivers, but Boston (6-4, 215) is so good at contested catches and has such sure hands, he might be able to hit the ground running.”

Jeudy finished last season with 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns. It was a step back from his first season in Cleveland, when he was named to the Pro Bowl, posting a career-best 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy ‘Bell Cow’ for Browns

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Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear after the draft that the team still views Jeudy as a central piece of the offense.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said after Cleveland added Boston and Concepcion. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.”

It’s a strong compliment from Berry, but Jeudy is not getting caught up in labels.

“I don’t focus too much on that,” Jeudy said. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing — grinding, working to be the best version of myself. Do whatever I can do to help the team win. If that’s to be the bell cow, I’ll be the bell cow. I’ll just be the best version of myself.”

The Browns will also have Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and others in the mix. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. — who led the Browns in receiving yards and catches last season — will also be a prominent part of the passing game.