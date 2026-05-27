Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Sends Breaks Silence on WR Additions

Jerry Jeudy sees his life getting easier next season after the Cleveland Browns added two new weapons in the draft.

Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and followed that up by taking Denzel Boston in the second round, giving new head coach Todd Monken two young pass-catchers to help reshape the offense.

“It’s going to help a lot,” Jeudy said. “Those are two guys who can make plays wherever on the field. Less focus on me. They have to focus on all three of us now. Having those guys on the field is going to be helpful.”

Jeudy also offered an early scouting report on both rookies.

“They are very skilled and bring a different skill set,” Jeudy said. “Denzel is a big body, great hands. KC is very quick twitch and explosive. They’ve been doing a great job.”

Jerry Jeudy Still Browns’ ‘Bell Cow’

Even after drafting two receivers, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear that Jeudy remains a major piece of the offense.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said after the draft. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.”

Jeudy said he is not getting caught up in the label.

“I don’t focus too much on that,” Jeudy said. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing — grinding, working to be the best version of myself. Do whatever I can do to help the team win. If that’s to be the bell cow, I’ll be the bell cow. I’ll just be the best version of myself.”

Jeudy is coming off a rocky season. He finished with 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns, a sharp drop from his breakout 2024 campaign.

But the Browns have faith Jeudy can return to form. Cleveland dealt with inconsistent quarterback play, offensive line issues, and a unit that struggled to find rhythm for long stretches. Jeudy was asked to carry a heavy load in an offense that often made things difficult on its receivers.

Todd Monken’s Offense Could Unlock Browns’ Passing Game

The most significant change is the arrival of Monken, who is expected to bring more flexibility and aggression to Cleveland’s offense, per Jeudy.

“Being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the play to get in the best formation and the best concept against certain looks is going to help us,” Jeudy said. “We can take advantage of that.”

Cleveland’s offense became too predictable last season under Kevin Stefanski, and the lack of explosive plays made it difficult to sustain drives.

The quarterback competition will still determine how far the offense can go. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are all part of a crowded room. Monken has not publicly named a starter. But with more weapons and a rebuilt offensive line, whoever wins the job will have more to work with than Cleveland had last season.