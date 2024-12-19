Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Claps Back Over Outrageous Trade Rumor

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy fired back over a report that the New York Jets decided not to trade for him due to his rating in a video game.

Jeudy had been rumored as a Jets trade target this offseason, prior to landing with the Browns. It was previously reported that owner Woody Johnson vetoed the trade. But now, more has come to light on Johnson’s thinking behind that decision.

“Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in Madden NFL, the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources,” The Athletic reported.

The article detailed the Jets’ dysfunction and Johnson being at the root of many of the team’s issues. But Jeudy wasn’t buying the report.

“I don’t believe that. I think it’s fake news for real,” Jeudy said. “Why would someone look at Madden? Be real. I don’t think that’s real, but it’s funny.”

Jeudy had previously responded to the news that Johnson had vetoed a trade for him this offseason.

“Nah I did lol,” Jeudy said shortly after the news broke. He later added a crying emoji.

Jerry Jeudy Having Career Year With Browns

The Browns ended up getting a steal in their trade for Jeudy, who has blossomed into a No. 1 wide receiver in Cleveland. Jeudy has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career and is the fifth-leading receiver in the NFL. He’s behind only big names like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Despite a questionable quarterback situation in Cleveland, Jeudy has caught 70 passes for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns.

“He continues to make plays in a variety of ways. He shows the ability to line up everywhere in the formation, which I think, like we’ve spoken about before, speaks to his intelligence,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “And he’s somebody that we’ll continue to utilize because he’s made a lot of plays with the ball in his hands.”

Jeudy will be a key part of the Browns’ future. After the trade, he inked a three-year extension that will pay him up to $58 million. Of that money, $41 million is fully guaranteed. It was a risk at the time but is proving to be a big steal.

Jerry Jeudy Will Be Catching Passes From New Browns QB

Play

Jeudy will try to keep up his hot streak with a new quarterback under center for the Browns. The team is making the shift from Jameis Winston — who replaced the injured Deshaun Watson — to Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“I expect him to go out there and do an amazing job,” Winston said, reacting to the benching. “He’s a great player, young guy, he’s curious and he’s excited for this opportunity to go out there and lead this team.”

For Thompson-Robinson, it’s a chance to prove he belongs as a potential starting quarterback.

“Best believe we’re trying to take full advantage of it, too,” Thompson-Robinson said. “We’re going to go out there and we’re going to try to win these games.”

The Browns are a 9.5-point underdog against the Bengals, per ESPN BET.