Browns Face Growing Jerry Jeudy Problem After Week 3 Win

The Cleveland Browns have won two straight games, and Jerry Jeudy hasn’t caught a pass in either one.

Jeudy did not draw a target in Sunday’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers, leaving the veteran receiver with two catches for 26 yards through three games. Both receptions came in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His latest empty afternoon came after Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns were not looking to trade him. Cleveland’s plans to keep Jeudy and its apparent inability to get him involved are becoming an increasingly uncomfortable combination.

“The Browns are also not contemplating trading Jerry Jeudy, even though he has only two catches for 26 yards, both from Week 1 in Jacksonville. Last week in Tampa, Jeudy was targeted once, but it was on a throwaway in the fourth quarter,” Cabot said before Sunday’s game.

That leaves Jeudy with one target over Cleveland’s past two games — and even that throw offered little opportunity to make a play.

Cabot said the Browns would remain open-minded about an offer they could not refuse, but they were not seeking to weaken a receiving corps they believed could help them win. That said, Jeudy’s trade value is not going to get any better if he’s not involved whatsoever in the game plan.

Jerry Jeudy Keeps Losing Ground in Browns Offense

Cleveland’s younger pass catchers have taken on prominent roles, with rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as key options for Deshaun Watson.

Fannin was the difference against Carolina, catching seven passes for 51 yards and both of Watson’s touchdowns. Boston added two catches for 41 yards and secured the two-point conversion following Fannin’s go-ahead score.

Watson attempted 30 passes. None went Jeudy’s way, despite being on the field for nearly every passing opportunity.

There’s no doubt the passing game has room for improvement. Watson finished with just 144 passing yards, and the Browns needed a late touchdown drive to avoid dropping their home opener.

Cleveland could use another dependable option as Watson settles into head coach Todd Monken’s offense. But consecutive games without a reception establish that Jeudy’s limited production extends beyond one quiet afternoon.

Browns Have Invested in Jerry Jeudy’s Future

The Browns acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in 2024 and signed him to a three-year extension. His first season in Cleveland offered plenty of reason to believe that investment would pay off.

Jeudy earned a Pro Bowl selection after catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. His production dropped to 50 receptions for 602 yards and two scores in 2025.

Through three games this season, he has yet to approach the role he held during that breakout year.

Still, the Browns have reasons to preserve their depth at receiver. Boston and Concepcion are still navigating their first NFL season, and injuries can change an offense’s needs quickly. Jeudy’s past production also gives Cleveland a reason to keep working toward a solution.

Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Jeudy will enter that matchup looking for his first reception since the season opener.