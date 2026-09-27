Browns Make Feelings Clear on Trading Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has barely touched the ball through two games, but the Cleveland Browns aren’t ready to send him packing.

Despite the veteran receiver’s quiet start, Cleveland isn’t looking to trade him, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The Browns still view Jeudy as part of their plans, even with younger targets commanding much of the attention early in the season.

“The Browns are also not contemplating trading Jerry Jeudy, even though he has only two catches for 26 yards, both from Week 1 in Jacksonville. Last week in Tampa, Jeudy was targeted once, but it was on a throwaway in the fourth quarter,” Cabot said.

That doesn’t mean Jeudy is untouchable. Cabot noted that Cleveland would consider an overwhelming offer. But the Browns aren’t actively trying to trim their receiving corps, and their plans to use three-receiver formations give them reason to keep their depth intact.

“But the Browns will play a lot of three-receiver sets, or 11 personnel this season, and will need all of their wideouts,” Cabot said. “As usual, the Browns will be open-minded if someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, but they’re not looking to weaken what they consider to be a formidable receiving corps.”

Jerry Jeudy Taking Backseat to Browns Rookies

Jeudy’s limited involvement stands out given what he has previously produced in Cleveland. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after catching 90 passes for a career-high 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. His production dipped to 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns last season, and his third year with the Browns has started with even fewer opportunities.

Meanwhile, rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have quickly become prominent pieces of the passing game. Through two weeks, they shared the team lead with 11 targets apiece, while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had nine. Boston led Cleveland with 154 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Deshaun Watson, addressing how Cleveland distributes the ball, pointed to the weekly game plan and opposing coverage.

“You just got to go based off the game plan and how the defense is trying to play us. Certain plays are not really directed towards certain guys all the time, you just got to find the open guy,” Watson said. “So, we just got to keep working, keeping him motivated. And this week can be a possibility where he has the most targets, the most yards. So, it’s just a week-to-week league.”

The Browns don’t need to slow their rookies’ development to get more from Jeudy. But keeping him means trying to turn an experienced option into a more consistent contributor.

Browns Also Holding Onto Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Jeudy isn’t the only offensive player Cleveland is reluctant to move. Cabot also reported that the Browns have no plans to trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, keeping their quarterback depth intact behind Watson.

Sanders opened the season as Watson’s backup after competing for the starting job. Gabriel remains on injured reserve with a back injury and was designated to return, while rookie Taylen Green is also on the roster. Cleveland outlined those decisions when it announced its initial roster.

Keeping both second-year quarterbacks would preserve alternatives if Watson gets hurt or struggles. Sanders has the clearest immediate path to the field as the backup, while Gabriel’s eventual return would add another option to a crowded room.

For now, Cleveland’s reported stance gives both quarterbacks time to continue developing without requiring the Browns to settle their long-term futures just two games into the season.