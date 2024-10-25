Jerry Jeudy Has 3-Word Solution for Browns After Sideline Spat

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s frustrations hit a boiling point in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, as he threw his helmet on the sideline following yet another missed offensive opportunity.

The Browns have struggled mightily on offense. Cleveland ranks last in the league in yards per game (253.9) and is the only team that hasn’t put up 20 points in a game this season.

Jeudy heads into Week 8 with a modest 266 yards on 21 catches and one touchdown, a far cry from what he envisioned when joining the Browns in an offseason trade. Coming in hopeful for a fresh start with a playoff-caliber team, Jeudy’s impact has been muted; he’s recorded just one catch per game in the last three outings and received a mere 12 targets across those contests.

The Browns’ season has been clouded by drama, intensified by Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. But Jeudy has a perfect solution to shift the momentum.

“Shoot, by winning,” he said on Thursday.

Jerry Jeudy Regrets Helmet Toss on Sideline

Jeudy openly expressed his frustration with both his limited production on the field and the team’s struggles to find success. But he admitted that he showed emotion incorrectly by tossing his helmet on the sideline.

“Yeah, I want to have that back, (but) that’s showing that emotion,” Jeudy said. “I don’t want to leave that emotion as well. Sometimes y’all see that and say, ‘Oh, he’s selfish,’ but that’s just somebody who’s passionate about the game, who works too hard throughout the week and year-round to come out there on Sunday and perform to their best ability.

#Browns Jerry Jeudy on being frustrated during the loss to the #Bengals, including tossing his helmet: pic.twitter.com/CbpZgazI7j — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 24, 2024

“So it’d be tough when you’re not capable of doing that due to certain circumstances, but you’ve got to be better on that. By showing y’all I’m frustrated, I got to be better at that.”

Jeudy has been thrust into a more significant role with Amari Cooper now with the Buffalo Bills. He’ll be a key part of the future, seeing as the Browns inked him to a three-year extension shortly after trading for him in March.

Jerry Jeudy Needs to Build Chemistry With Jameis Winston

The Browns offense will look different this week. Jameis Winston is slated to draw his first start for the Browns at quarterback and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is taking over play-calling.

“I mean this is his first week starting, first week playing,” Jeudy said of Winston. “We had camp with each other, so we got a chance to do some routes on air and go against each other when we had a chance to.

“Jameis is the type of guy who’s always ready, who’s always well prepared, and when his opportunity comes, he will be prepared. This is his opportunity. We’re all going to see Sunday.”

The Browns face a tough test this week against the red-hot Baltimore Ravens, who come into the matchup on a five-game winning streak, averaging a formidable 31.1 points per game.

However, Jeudy and Winston could find success in the air as they take aim at a Ravens defense that’s allowing a league-high 287.1 passing yards per game. To keep up with Baltimore’s potent offense, the Browns will need to capitalize on every scoring opportunity.