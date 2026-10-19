Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Sounds Off After 69-Yard Outing

Jerry Jeudy is making it harder for the Cleveland Browns to keep him on the sideline.

After losing his starting job and watching his role shrink behind rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, Jeudy delivered his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeudy caught four passes for 69 yards, including a 33-yard reception on Cleveland’s final possession that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal. Afterward, he posted a pointed message on Instagram.

“When the pressure rose, so did I,” Jeudy wrote.

Jeudy acknowledged after the game that staying patient has been difficult. He wants to be involved in the offense and competing for catches, but has tried to keep the frustration from affecting his preparation.

“It’s pretty difficult, as a receiver, wanting to be out there and compete, wanting to be involved in the game plan, wanting to go out there and make plays, but you can’t let that discourage you,” Jeudy said. “Got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week, and eventually once your numbers called, make a play and that’s what I did.”

Browns Want Jerry Jeudy More Involved

Jeudy now has 12 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns through six games. He opened the season with two receptions for 26 yards against Jacksonville, then went without a catch against Tampa Bay and Carolina.

His contributions have become more meaningful since then. Jeudy caught three passes for 36 yards in the October 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with two receptions producing first downs on the eventual game-winning drive. He followed that with three catches for 19 yards against the New York Jets.

Sunday’s 69 yards marked a season high. Between the Pittsburgh and Baltimore wins, Jeudy has accounted for seven catches and 105 yards while giving Deshaun Watson an important option late in both games.

Head coach Todd Monken rewarded Jeudy with a game ball after beating the Ravens and acknowledged that getting more out of the veteran also falls on him.

“We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it, and I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it,” Monken said.

Browns Face Jerry Jeudy Decision as Trade Deadline Nears

Jeudy’s recent production gives the Browns more to consider before the trade deadline. A performance like Sunday’s could improve his value to teams seeking receiving help.

The 27-year-old is two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in which he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards. And he has shown he can still contribute in a smaller role.

Keeping him has become easier to justify, too. Cleveland is 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North, with an offense that continues to need late rallies to finish games. Jeudy offers a potential steadying presence alongside Concepcion and Boston as the rookies navigate their first NFL season.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported in September that the Browns were not looking to trade Jeudy, although they would remain open to an overwhelming offer.