Browns’ $53 Million Pro Bowler Emerges as Trade Candidate Early in Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have worked to get cheaper and younger over the past couple of offseasons, and the emergence of two rookies could allow the team to continue to push that agenda ahead of the mid-season trade deadline.

Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand said on Monday, August 3 that while wide receiver Jerry Jeudy remains a quality player heading into his age-27 campaign, he will also be a potential trade chip with exceptional value if rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston continue developing as they have through the remainder of the preseason.

“I’m a fan of Jerry Jeudy. Despite some bad optics last season, I think he’s an elite route-runner, an above-average pass catcher and a good teammate,” Grossi said. “His drops need to be reduced, of course. Now, from what I’ve seen of Boston and Concepcion, Jeudy could be a real trade chip played by GM Andrew Berry at the November 10 deadline, if not earlier.”

Jerry Jeudy Trade Represents Up to $33.5 Million in Savings for Browns Over Next 3 Years

Jeudy’s trade value is likely to fluctuate depending on the suitor, but a third-round pick isn’t out of the question, while a fourth-rounder would almost definitely be in play if Berry and company shopped Jeudy in the coming weeks and months.

Moving Jeudy also represents significant potential savings for the Browns, as he is about to enter the second season of his three-year, $52.5 million contract. Cleveland can save nearly $4 million against the salary cap in 2026 by dealing Jeudy at any point between now and the trade deadline.

The team will also save $7 million against the cap in 2027 and nearly $22.5 million in the first of two void years on Jeudy’s deal following its completion, per Over The Cap.

Trading Jerry Jeudy Could Expose Browns’ Pass-Catching Depth

Jeudy earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 after a career year, which included 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four TDs. He was considerably less productive last season, hauling in 50 receptions on his way to 602 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The bad optics to which Grossi referred in his comments involved multiple incidents of sideline frustration on Jeudy’s part with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who may end up the Browns’ starter again in 2026 as he heads into his second professional season.

Jeudy’s issues with Sanders, as well as the cap savings and potential draft asset return trading Jeudy represents, all combine to make a strong case for the Browns to move the wideout at some point before, or during, his seventh NFL campaign.

The case against it is that there exists minimal talent beyond the Browns’ top three wideouts, with and underachieving Cedric Tillman and a largely unproven Isaiah Bond as the next two best options on the depth chart. Thus, if Concepcion or Boston suffers an injury and misses meaningful time, Cleveland’s offense might be short a viable collection of available receivers.

Concepcion suffered an injury at practice Monday, the extent of which remains unclear.

“Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion shaken up in this 2-minute drill while trying to make a catch,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported on social media. “He walked off slowly afterward grabbing his shoulder.”