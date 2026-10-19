Browns Could Trade Jerry Jeudy After 6-Time Pro Bowler Goes Down

Davante Adams’ injury could send the Los Angeles Rams back to the Cleveland Browns for help.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Adams is expected to miss six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. The extended absence leaves Los Angeles with a significant hole in its passing game and creates a potential landing spot for Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy.

He would give quarterback Matthew Stafford another experienced target alongside Puka Nacua, with a Pro Bowl season demonstrating what he can produce when involved. Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns during his first season in Cleveland in 2024.

Rams Urgency Could Create Better Deal for Browns

Los Angeles has little room to wait. The Rams fell to 2-4 with an 18-16 loss to Arizona on Sunday, putting a team built to contend in an increasingly difficult position. Spending much of the remaining season without Adams could create pressure to add an established receiver before the trade deadline.

That urgency could work in Cleveland’s favor. If the Browns entertain offers for Jeudy, a motivated buyer trying to salvage its season could strengthen their negotiating position. Adams’ injury does not guarantee a better return, but it gives Los Angeles a more pressing reason to consider paying for help.

The teams already know how to complete a consequential deal. Cleveland sent Myles Garrett to the Rams in June for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. That investment also underscored Los Angeles’ commitment to winning now.

Browns Praised Jerry Jeudy After Ravens Win

Jeudy’s latest performance gave potential suitors a reminder of his value. It also gave the Browns another reason to keep him.

He caught four passes for a season-high 69 yards in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His 33-yard reception on the final possession helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Head coach Todd Monken rewarded Jeudy with a game ball and acknowledged that he needs to find more ways to involve the veteran.

“I gave him a game ball and he deserves it,” Monken said. “We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it.”

The Browns have invested heavily in their young receiving corps, with rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston moving ahead of Jeudy. Isaiah Bond provides another developing option, giving Cleveland alternatives if an attractive offer arrives.

Still, trading Jeudy would require weighing that return against his ability to help a team sitting at 4-2. Cleveland’s offense remains inconsistent, and moving a veteran who has delivered in critical moments would carry a cost.

Through six games, Jeudy has 12 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns. Nearly half of that yardage came against Baltimore.

A move to Los Angeles could offer more consistent opportunities while Adams recovers. For Cleveland, however, Jeudy’s willingness to contribute in a smaller role has value as its young receivers develop.