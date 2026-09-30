Cleveland Browns Predicted to Get Lackluster Trade Return for $52.5M WR

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 2-1 start, but one key player on offense has struggled to find a role.

Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round to bolster the receiver unit. With that, the Browns could look to trade veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Thursday Night in Week 4 NFL action.

Cleveland Browns Predicted to Trade Jerry Jeudy

The Browns traded for Jeudy in 2024 and gave him a three-year, $52 million deal as he was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver.

However, Jeudy has struggled, and this year, he’s been a non-factor in Cleveland’s offense. With that, his name has come up in trade rumors and Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox believes Cleveland will deal Jeudy for a conditional fifth-round pick.

“Watson hasn’t been great, to be fair, but he has a 104.1 passer rating and is starting to find a rhythm in Todd Monken’s offense,” Knox wrote. “However, he has yet to develop any real chemistry with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Instead, Watson has leaned on rookie wideouts K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, along with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Jeudy, meanwhile, had two catches in the season opener and has logged just one target and no receptions since.