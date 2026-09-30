Cleveland Browns Predicted to Get Lackluster Trade Return for $52.5M WR

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 2-1 start, but one key player on offense has struggled to find a role.
Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round to bolster the receiver unit. With that, the Browns could look to trade veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Thursday Night in Week 4 NFL action.
Cleveland Browns Predicted to Trade Jerry Jeudy
The Browns traded for Jeudy in 2024 and gave him a three-year, $52 million deal as he was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver.
However, Jeudy has struggled, and this year, he’s been a non-factor in Cleveland’s offense. With that, his name has come up in trade rumors and Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox believes Cleveland will deal Jeudy for a conditional fifth-round pick.
“Watson hasn’t been great, to be fair, but he has a 104.1 passer rating and is starting to find a rhythm in Todd Monken’s offense,” Knox wrote. “However, he has yet to develop any real chemistry with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Instead, Watson has leaned on rookie wideouts K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, along with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Jeudy, meanwhile, had two catches in the season opener and has logged just one target and no receptions since.
“The Browns should view Jeudy as expendable, and he should retain value for receiver-needy teams. While he has largely disappointed since the start of last season, the 27-year-old was a 1,200-yard Pro Bowl receiver in 2024. With a 2026 base salary of $1.5 million, Jeudy should fit even the tightest cap budgets. Potential Suitors: Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers.”
Knox believed a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft would be a fair return. It’s a light return, but Jeudy has struggled and has tanked his trade stock, and Cleveland could be better off just moving on from him.
Jeudy has recorded just 2 receptions for 26 yards this season.
Dehsuan Watson Sends Clear Message to Jeudy
As Jeudy hasn’t factored into Cleveland’s offense, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sent a message to the receiver.
Watson believes he’s giving what the defense gives him, but does believe Jeudy will get more targets and receptions.
“Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day you got to take what the defense gives you. I think teams know we want to be explosive, but at the same time, you got to let it come to it,” Watson said. “It’s got to happen naturally.
“Once you try to force those explosives and throw it downfield, and now you’re sitting at third-and-long, and those are wasted plays. So, you got to take when those opportunities come and hit them. But at the same time, if it takes 20 plays to get a touchdown, then hey, that’s what we’re going to do.”
The Browns are 2.5-point underdogs against the Steelers at home on Thursday.
Cleveland Browns Predicted to Get Lackluster Trade Return for $52.5M WR