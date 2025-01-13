Browns Land Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Cleveland Browns holding the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft could be a massive asset this offseason. While the Browns need to find cheap talent due to their cap situation, there are ways for them to get creative if they were to trade the pick and make a trade.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN pitched the idea of the Browns trading the No. 2 pick or Myles Garrett, in what he named their “only two assets.” His trade idea would send either the No. 2 pick or Garrett to the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy.

“They’re $63 million in the red for next year’s cap. So you’re not replacing the quarterback position with something expensive,” Orlovsky said on January 10. “You have to find it in a cheap manner. The only two assets that are worth a lot that the Cleveland Browns have are the No. 2 pick and Myles Garrett.

“I entertain the idea, and I think they will at some point have to entertain, calling the Minnesota Vikings if they don’t like somebody in the draft and saying ‘Are you willing to part with J.J. McCarthy?’ Because he’s cheap it depends on if they liked him coming out of college last year and having a conversation around Myles Garrett and/or that No. 2 draft pick.”

Insider Believes McCarthy Could Be Traded

The Minnesota Vikings are in a difficult situation. They drafted McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he suffered a torn meniscus and hasn’t played a regular-season snap in the league.

Sam Darnold has played well for the Vikings, leading them to a 14-3 record. Even if the Vikings believe McCarthy could succeed in their system, and Darnold will be more expensive, it’d be tough to let someone go who just led the team to a playoff birth and 14 wins.

The Cleveland Browns could benefit if the Vikings decide to part ways with McCarthy, who some believe would be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Would McCarthy Be an Upgrade for the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns trading Garrett would be tough to justify. He’s been an incredible part of the Cleveland community and is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

However, the No. 2 pick could be up for grabs if there isn’t a player the Browns love. McCarthy has question marks due to getting injured, but he was an excellent player at Michigan.

It’s impossible to say whether he’d be an upgrade for the Browns with his lack of snaps in the league. Still, with the quarterback play from the Browns last season, anyone might be an upgrade.