Browns Lose Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade Partner After Move

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for his opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, and a potential opening elsewhere just became harder to envision.

The New York Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, sending a 2027 fifth-round pick to Minnesota. The Vikings announced the deal, which is pending McCarthy passing a physical.

New York needed quarterback help after losing Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, gives the Giants another option alongside veteran Jameis Winston.

The move appears to take New York out of the picture as a potential destination for Sanders. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had pushed the Giants to pursue the Browns backup, but New York has now invested in a different young quarterback.

Stephen A. Smith Pushed Giants to Pursue Shedeur Sanders

Smith made his case for Sanders during the September 24 edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” arguing that the Giants should explore an alternative to Winston after Dart’s injury.

“I would tell the Giants to go and pursue Shedeur Sanders,” Smith said.

Smith questioned whether Winston could be trusted to limit mistakes and keep New York competitive. He acknowledged the Giants had committed to the veteran with a $13 million extension but argued that the contract should not stop them from looking for an upgrade.

“It’s about looking for a better backup than Jameis Winston,” Smith said.

McCarthy’s arrival gives New York a younger passer to develop while Winston handles the starting job. For Sanders, the chance to get a similar opportunity with the Giants now looks considerably less likely.

Winston led the Giants to a narrow 12-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans, passing for just 118 yards.

Deshaun Watson’s Wins Leave Shedeur Sanders Waiting

Sanders’ situation in Cleveland has become more complicated as the Browns have started winning with Watson under center.

Cleveland improved to 2-1 with Sunday’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers, its second consecutive win. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, delivering the decisive score to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining.

The performance was uneven. Cleveland opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs before Watson helped produce two fourth-quarter scoring drives. His finish gave the Browns another reason to keep working through those struggles with him.

Sanders played one snap after Watson’s hit, completing a pass to Quinshon Judkins for no gain before Watson returned.

Sanders remains the immediate insurance behind Watson, but consecutive victories make a change at quarterback harder to justify. His clearest route to extended playing time still depends on an injury or Watson losing his grip on the job.

A trade does not appear imminent, either. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Sunday that the Browns have no plans to trade Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, despite quarterback injuries creating needs around the league.

Keeping Sanders provides depth for a team trying to build on its early success. It leaves his long-term role unresolved, however, with no clear opening to show he can become Cleveland’s starter.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, giving Watson a quick opportunity to strengthen his hold on the job.