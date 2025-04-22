Browns Make Joe Flacco Announcement Ahead of Draft

The Cleveland Browns officially locked in Joe Flacco on Tuesday, with the veteran quarterback putting pen to paper on his new deal.

Flacco and the Browns had agreed on terms to bring him back to Cleveland but he had yet to officially sign the deal. The team announced the signing in a social media post, showing Flacco signing the contract.

“Name in ink. It’s official,” the team’s official account said.

Flacco was in town Tuesday as the Browns kicked off their offseason program. In a separate video, he shared his excitement about being back in Cleveland.

“Cleveland, what’s up! Just back in the building,” Flacco said. “Getting to spent a little bit of time with the teammates today and catching up with everybody here. I’m excited to be back. Let’s go!”

In 2023, Flacco delivered an unexpected resurgence with the Browns, stepping in after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury. Signed in late November off his couch, he wasted little time making an impact, guiding the Browns to a 4–1 record in his starts and helping clinch a playoff berth.

Flacco topped 300 passing yards in four straight games and became the first quarterback in league history to open his tenure with a new team by throwing for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in five consecutive outings. His late-season heroics earned him Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Flacco spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. As the starter, he went 2-4, passing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Joe Flacco Will Compete for Browns Starting QB Job

Flacco is viewed as the front-runner for the Browns’ starting quarterback job, but he does have competition. Cleveland traded for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett in March and he’ll also be in the conversation.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Pickett, a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, started two seasons in Pittsburgh, compiling a 14-10 record. During his time with the Steelers, he threw for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Last season, Pickett served as Jalen Hurts’ backup in Philadelphia. He was pressed into action late in the year, completing 25 of 42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.