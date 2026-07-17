Joe Flacco Sends Brutal Message on Shedeur Sanders’ Choices

Joe Flacco had some blunt advice for Shedeur Sanders during their time together in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room.

Flacco went on an expletive-filled rant about wearing a visor during an exchange featured on Netflix’s “Quarterback,” making it clear he believes quarterbacks who wear visors are more concerned with their appearance than anything else.

“If you wear a visor, it’s for looks,” Flacco said. “You think you look sweet. It’s that era. I don’t want my kids to wear visors either. They all want visors. I’m like, ‘Guys, they’re just annoying. They’re gonna fog up.’”

Sanders pushed back during the lighthearted exchange, referring to the visor as an eye shield and arguing that it would not fog up. Flacco was not buying it.

“They (expletive) suck, dude. It’s all about look,” Flacco said. “When I was a kid I wanted a visor too, and then I’m like, ‘The visors suck. They don’t make sense.’”

Flacco said he was willing to let his own children make the choice but said he would warn them how it looked.

“I would let them wear it, but I would tell them, ‘You’re a quarterback, bro, you’re (expletive) wearing a visor? You look like a (expletive) idiot,’” Flacco said. “If you’re a quarterback, you can tell (when) you’re trying to look too sweet.”

Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders Were Different Personalities

Flacco’s rant did not reflect any larger tension between the quarterbacks. Sanders spoke positively about sharing a room with Flacco after joining the Browns as a fifth-round pick in 2025. He admitted there was some initial disbelief that he was suddenly teammates with a quarterback he had watched for years.

Flacco entered the NFL in 2008. At that time, Sanders was 6 years old. By the time Sanders arrived in Cleveland, Flacco had started more than 190 regular-season games.

“I’ll say we all different characters. It’s funny going there and seeing Joe every day,” Sanders told Kay Adams in May 2025. “It’s funny seeing him because at first I’m like, wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now. We’re on the same team. So that’s cool.”

The Browns had five quarterbacks on the roster at the time, including Flacco, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson. Outside attention centered on the competition and how the different personalities would coexist. Sanders said the dynamic inside the room was much different from how it was portrayed.

“Everybody’s cool in the room,” Sanders said. “You know, outside the room, people try to put us against each other, but inside the room, we know we are one.”

Shedeur Sanders Has Bigger Decisions Ahead

Flacco earned the starting job coming out of training camp but lasted only four games before the Browns turned to Gabriel. Cleveland later traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco re-signed with Cincy this offseason and he’ll continue to backup Joe Burrow.

Sanders eventually received his opportunity, starting Cleveland’s final seven games. He finished his rookie season with a 3-4 record, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders is now trying to prove he deserves a longer look. Sanders and Watson split first-team work during offseason practices under new head coach Todd Monken.

Monken decided against naming a starter before the break. The competition will continue during training camp, when the Browns can evaluate both quarterbacks in pads and eventually during preseason games.