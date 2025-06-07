Shedeur Sanders’ Awkward Exchange With Joe Flacco Turns Heads

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco wasn’t interested in dancing during OTAs this week — or seemingly at any point in his career.

During a brief exchange at practice, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the 40-year-old veteran if he had “ever hit that dance” before showing him the move.

“Definitely not,” Flacco responded frankly. “I don’t think I’ve ever hit a public dance move in my life.”

The lighthearted moment drew laughs, but some observers saw it as a glimpse into Flacco’s no-nonsense demeanor and a subtle indicator of where each quarterback’s focus lies.

“Joe is a Super Bowl-winning QB who only cares about playing. Shedeur wants to be a celebrity,” one fan said.

“Joe wants to win football. Shedeur wants to dance,” another added.

Flacco has been pegged by some to be the early favorite to land the starting gig. The four-way competition for the role includes Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Flacco.

“Joe Flacco, an 18-year veteran who’s played under Stefanski before, should be well ahead of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson said recently. “Flacco is probably ahead of Kenny Pickett, too. Flacco throws the ball in a practice setting better than any of them. Add his overall experience, and he’s the favorite to win the job, unless Stefanski and others in the organization just favor Pickett — or unless Pickett outplays Flacco in the coming months.”

Shedeur Sanders Helping Keep Joe Flacco ‘Young’

Sanders and Flacco are a bit of an odd couple. But Flacco has said he’s enjoyed working with both rookies — Sanders and Gabriel — so far.

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I think they tend to get a little bit of a kick out of me just because I am 40 years old now and could be their fathers probably. And it’s fun for me too, in the same kind of way,” Flacco said. “I mean, they’re young and they have a lot of life and a lot of energy. There are a lot of new things that kind of keep me in the loop with my kids and all those things. It’s fun. I mean, everybody in that locker room, it’s like we’re all 25-year-olds just having the time of our lives. And look, we get to come out here and do this for a living, so why wouldn’t we feel that way.”

Flacco may be the elder statesman in the quarterback room, but his résumé speaks volumes. He’s a Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and has 105 career wins under his belt. A small handful of those came in 2023 with the Browns, when he stepped in midseason after Deshaun Watson’s injury and led the team to a playoff berth.

Shedeur Sanders is Enjoying Browns QB Room, Joe Flacco

Sanders admitted he was a bit starstruck by Flacco after arriving in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick.

“We’re all different characters. It’s funny going there and seeing Joe every day,” Sanders said during an interview with Kay Adams at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. “It’s fun to see him because I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now, we’re on the same team.'”

Sanders also emphasized that the camaraderie among the Browns’ quarterbacks remains strong, even with the heightened national spotlight on their competition.

“Everybody’s cool,” Sanders said. “Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other, but inside the room, we know we’re one.”