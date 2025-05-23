Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Sends Message on Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders is settling in well as part of the Cleveland Browns quarterback room, which still includes Deshaun Watson.

Sanders is one of four quarterbacks competing for the starting job, alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Watson remains on the roster but is recovering from an Achilles injury that’s expected to sideline him for most — if not all — of the upcoming season.

While talking with Kay Adams, Sanders has nothing but good things to say about his fellow Browns quarterbacks.

“We are all different characters. It’s funny to go in there and see Joe every day. At practice, I’m like, ‘wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now. We’re on the same team.’ That’s cool,” Sanders said. “And then with Kenny, the experience he has being in the league for these years. It’s cool, just seeing the process of it.”

Sanders also made sure to give a shoutout to Watson.

“And Deshaun, of course, he’s active in there,” Sanders said. “He’s in all the meetings. It’s cool talking to him.”

Shedeur Sanders Embracing Healthy Competition With Browns

Much has been made of the quarterback competition in Cleveland and how Sanders fits into the mix. But the former Colorado standout isn’t caught up in the drama. Instead, he’s embraced the camaraderie in the QB room and is enjoying the opportunity to learn and grow alongside his new teammates as he begins his NFL journey.

“Everybody is cool in the room. Outside of the room, people try to put us against each other. But inside the room, we know we are one,” Sanders said.

By selecting Sanders and ending his draft slide, the Browns brought an added spotlight to their quarterback competition. But general manager Andrew Berry explained that the value was too good to pass up in the fifth round.

“We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft,” Berry said. “Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shows Off Progress

Watson has continued to document his rehabilitation journey on social media, offering fans a glimpse into his progress. His latest update showcased a mix of weight room work and throwing sessions with receivers at the Browns’ facility.

“I’ve been holdin’ on for the longest, with no seat belt on the ride. MoreGLORY! 4OVE,” he captioned the post.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com provided additional insight into Watson’s activity behind the scenes.

“Watson, not part of the derby among Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, has been throwing to Jerry Jeudy and David Bell indoors at the Browns’ facility,” Cabot said. “Jeudy is participating in the Browns voluntary offseason program, and Bell is working his way back from surgery last season to repair his dislocated hip.”

The Browns’ quarterback competition is expected to heat up next week when the team gathers for OTAs, scheduled for May 27-29 and June 3-5. Mandatory veteran minicamp is set for June 10-12.