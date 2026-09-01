Ex-Cowboys QB Floated as Browns’ Alternative to Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns already have four quarterbacks on the team, though technically just three on the roster with Dillon Gabriel currently on the injured reserve list (IR) with a back injury that will sideline him for the first month of the season, so why not discuss the possibility of a fifth?

Jared Mueller of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature explored the notion of Cleveland claiming quarterback Joe Milton III off of the NFL waiver wire following the Dallas Cowboys‘ decision to release him on Monday, August 31.

“Just like Cleveland, the Dallas Cowboys continued their roster juggling on Monday, waiving QB Joe Milton, who many believed would be the team’s primary backup to QB Dak Prescott,” Mueller wrote.

Cleveland holds the No. 6 spot in the current waiver wire order, which could position the team for first crack at Milton.