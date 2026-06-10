Joel Bitonio Takes Shot at Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel Following Retirement

Seven-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and took a shot at Johnny Manziel during the press conference.

The Browns gave Bitonio a press conference to announce his decision, as he contemplated retirement all offseason after finishing his career. After he announced his retirement, Bitonio opened up his press conference, giving thanks to many, including his former teammate in Manziel, on what not to do.

“When I reflect on my time as a Cleveland Brown, I’m so grateful I’ve learned so much,” Bitonio said on Tuesday. “After I was drafted, I had the unique experience of playing left guard in between 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas and seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack. What a way to learn how to be a pro in the NFL. I saw firsthand their toughness and their ability to play through injuries. The importance of being there for your teammates.

“I took that with me and did my best to instill that in my teammates later in my career. I sat next to John Greco in meetings. He taught me how to be a pro, take notes the right way, and play guard in the NFL. I was drafted the same year as Johnny Manziel. And we actually roomed together. I learned some things not to do from him. I got the opportunity to play with and learn from so many guys.”

Bitonio did say it with a laugh, as it seemed to be a friendly dig at Manziel. But it was a dig anyway. Although Cleveland selected Manziel in the first round, it was their second-round pick, Bitonio, who had a legendary career from that draft class.

Bitonio Thankful to Play Entire Career With The Browns

Although Bitonio never competed for a Super Bowl and rarely made the playoffs with the Browns, he never wanted to play elsewhere.

Instead, Bitonio said he loved playing in Cleveland and was thankful for everything the organization did for him. With that, he wanted to play his entire career with one franchise.

“I was always appreciative of the team drafting you,” Bitonio said. “I got picked in the second round, and I played here, and early in my career, they trusted me. Even though I know I had injuries, Mr. Haslam said, there was a question, and I wanted to always prove him right. By the time we got things rolling, we made the playoffs, and we’re having these runs.

“I was kind of in, you know, years seven, eight, and nine in my career. By that point, you’re so committed. You put in so much work here. I was ready to see it through. And I was ready to see that the ultimate goal was to win a Super Bowl. That was my goal here. But once you get through it for me, I could never just picture myself in a different uniform.”

Bitonio is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Bitonio Plans to Cheer on Cleveland

Although Bitonio is retired, he will still be paying close attention to the team.

The star offensive lineman has friends on the team, so he said he will continue to watch and cheer for them.

“Yeah, it will be at the start for sure. I’m used to being out there and playing, but I’ll be cheering them on,” Bitonio said.

Bitonio started all 178 games he played in with the Browns.