Browns Could Be ‘Ready’ to Add 5-Time Pro Bowler Soon

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up last season as one of the best defenses in the NFL, rated No. 4 overall at Pro Football Focus, and No. 2 when it comes to pass rush. That’s especially impressive considering the fact that the team did not exactly excel at situational football–the offense was a disaster, rated the worst in the NFL, and special teams had consistent trouble in the return game.

But it’s clear that the Browns do have a lingering issue on their hands. They have great starters on the edges … but they’re severely lacking in depth. Cleveland has arguably the best edge in the history of the league, Myles Garrett, and got a very good season from Alex Wright last year, though he has struggled to stay on the field–he missed three games with a quad injury after playing only nine games the previous year.

Isaiah McGuire, who has 5.5 sacks in his three-year NFL career, is in a make-or-break season and the team might be pressed to play practice squad veteran Julian Okwara or UDFA Logan Fano. The Browns signed veteran AJ Epenesa in March but backed out of the contract when he failed a physical.

Fact is, they could use more bodies at the position.

Joey Bosa a ‘Situational Rusher’

They could be in luck, because it so happens that there are several polished veteran pros still on the market as the team continues to press through OTAs. And one that should have the Browns interested in Ohio State alum Joey Bosa, the 31-year-old former Chargers star who can fill a role as a pin-the-ears-back QB chaser.

That’s the view from veteran Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland.

As Grossi put it in his “Daily Grossi” podcast: “I think Joey Bosa has evolved into that edge rusher for hire category, the Jadeveon Clowney role. You’re going to try to get five or six or seven sacks out of him over the course of a season in situations. He is no longer considered a starter. I think there is demand for him. San Francisco, there has been a connection there to join his brother, Nick … and I think the Chicago Bears are still looking for someone like Joey Bosa, maybe even Detroit.

“So, yeah, I think Andrew Berry would perceive him as a situational rusher.”

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Browns Lacking Edge Depth

There are other positions the Browns still could target to add some veteran depth on the roster. They probably need another cornerback. They could use a veteran running back to bolster Quinshon Judkins. But, in focusing on adding talent to the offense, the Browns did not pay much attention to the defense in free agency or the draft.

Fano is the only young player really vying for time at edge rusher.

Said Grossi: “The Browns have a lot of young players that they’re trying to get a read on at those positions. … I definitely think they need a situational rusher right now. They’re not looking at any real young guys—there’s Fano’s brother, Logan, there. In order of urgency, I think they’re ready to bring in an edge rusher now.