Ex-Browns QB Rips Deshaun Watson in NSFW Rant

Johnny Manziel has never been shy about his bitterness toward the Cleveland Browns, and the former first-round pick unloaded again after his old comments about the franchise resurfaced.

Manziel fired back at Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo after Rizzo and his co-hosts discussed a previous clip from Manziel’s appearance on “Nightcap,” where he said he still roots against the Browns.

“Rizz, you stupid [expletive],” Manziel wrote. “These comments were made in October of last year but of course you bored [expletives] in the Cleveland media have nothing to speak about because your quarterback stopped banging massage therapists and you can only speak about losing so much to all of the people that listen to this trash ass show.”

The statement contained a clear shot at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was disciplined by the NFL for his off-field legal troubles. Watson faced more than two-dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, largely during massage therapy sessions.

Rizz, you stupid cunt. These comments were made in October of last year but of course you bored homos in the Cleveland media have nothing to speak about because your quarterback stopped banging massage therapists and you can only speak about losing so much to all of the people… https://t.co/FyjvxfvLsA — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2026

Manziel also took some accountability for how his time with the Browns went, which ended more than a decade ago.

“My tenure in Cleveland was doomed by a lot more people than just me,” Manziel wrote. “I’ve taken plenty of responsibility for my failures in that building and in that city.”

Johnny Manziel: Hope Browns go 0-16 Every Season

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The latest rant stemmed from old comments Manziel made during an appearance on “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

“I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever,” Manziel said of the Browns. “It is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.”

In his latest retort, Manziel cited the state of the franchise while he was there and Justin Gilbert, who was taken prior to him in the first round.

“By the way, have you spoke to or about our [first-round pick] in the draft that year Justin Gilbert lately?” Manziel said. “Or what about our all world coach that was hired Mike Pettine? Tom Brady couldn’t have won with our roster from 2015. Just move on, [expletive] off and leave me out of this bullshit.”

Manziel appeared in just 14 games over two seasons with the Browns. He went 2-6 as a starter and threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions before being released in 2016.

Deshaun Watson Remains Lightning Rod for Browns

Cleveland traded three first-round picks to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The move was controversial from the start because of the allegations against Watson, and the on-field results have not come close to matching the investment.

Watson has played just 19 games for the Browns. He missed all of last season after undergoing two Achilles surgeries and is now trying to prove he can still be the team’s answer under center. Watson is heading into the final year of his contract.

Heading into training camp, Watson is locked in a competition with Sanders for the starting job. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also on the roster but are not expected to factor into the QB1 conversation.