WATCH | Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel Wins MMA Debut in 1st-Round

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel won his MMA debut on Saturday night.

Manziel was headlining the Brand Risk event, a promotion by influencer Adin Ross. The former Browns quarterback took on influencer Bob Menery at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with UFC CEO Dana White in attendance.

White had doubts Menery would even show up, but he did. However, it didn’t go his way as Manziel won the bout by first-round TKO, as he used kicks to overwhelm Menery before getting him down and winning by ground-and-pound TKO.

The full fight can be seen below:

It was a lackluster fight, as Menery didn’t have many skills, while Manziel used his kicks to attack the influencer and get the win in the first round. The fight lasted just 2 minutes and 16 seconds.

After the win, Manziel confirmed this would be it for him in MMA as he didn’t need to fight again.

“This was good enough for one time,” Manziel said.

The Browns selected Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Texas A&M, where he was named the Heisman winner in 2012. However, he struggled in Cleveland and lasted just two years with the Browns.

Manziel Claims He Hates The Browns Forever

Manziel was uber popular in college and into the NFL among fans, as he was known for his flashy and cocky attitude, while also partying.

However, in the NFL, Manziel struggled, and he was out of the league in just two years due to partying and extracurricular activities. Despite his own doing, Manziel said back in 2025 on the Nightcap podcast that he believes Cleveland could have put him in a better spot.

“I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out,” Manziel said. “I sit here today and I’m like, ‘(Expletive) it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season. …

“Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not. It was not the right situation for me. But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside and you throw it away, you look in the mirror and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me.”

Manziel threw for 1,675 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 14 career NFL games with the Browns.

Latest on Cleveland’s QB Battle

As for the Browns, Cleveland is in OTAs and has an intriguing quarterback battle.

Yet, it appears that Deshaun Watson is on his way to being named the starter, as he was handling the No. 1 reps. Browns head coach Todd Monken also had high praise for the veteran.

“He’s been great. I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player, every coach — anybody in this world to have a great life,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he has an opportunity to showcase his ability and for us to see where he’s at. At this point, he’s made plenty of money and had plenty of success. He’s also faced disappointment in his career and dealt with things outside of his control. But to come back, compete, and continue fighting to change the narrative is very cool.”

For now, Monken has yet to say who will be the starter. But all signs point to Watson being the guy.