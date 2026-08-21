Josh Allen Makes Feelings Clear on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Josh Allen had an encouraging message for Deshaun Watson after watching the Cleveland Browns quarterback complete his long road back to the field.

Allen spoke with Watson following Thursday’s joint practice between the Browns and Buffalo Bills. The former MVP praised Watson for finding the mental strength to return after missing all of last season.

“Just glad to see him out there,” Allen said. “I know how frustrating that can be to not be out there with your teammates and your brothers and continuing to fight to get back healthy, to get back on the field. And when you get there and then it happens again, so to have that mental resolve. Not a lot of people have that. It’s good to see him healthy again.”

Watson initially tore his Achilles in October 2024 before rupturing it again three months later. He returned to game action in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins also offered an even stronger review of Watson after facing him in practice. Dawkins feels like Watson can still be the Pro Bowl passer he was in Houston.

“I mean, shoot, I remember,” Dawkins said. “And Deshaun is still him. If you have a line that can protect the quarterback, then the quarterback is going to thrive. And he’s been that guy. He is that guy, and the world tries to paint a crazy picture that’s already painted, but let the past be the past, and let the kid ball.

“He’s a baller, and he’s here and he shows it. He’s a baller, but the battles are there, and they kept going and they’re going to keep going. And now we’re in practice and what, if he’s playing on Saturday, then he’ll be balling again.”

Todd Monken Pleased With Browns Quarterbacks

Watson and Shedeur Sanders split the first-team work against Buffalo, giving Browns coach Todd Monken another extended look at the two candidates for the starting job.

“It was fine,” Monken said of the quarterback play. “Do you like to turn it over in the red zone? No. Do you like to miss an open touchdown? No. But, again, we got a lot of good work going against someone different, different looks. So that was really good. I’ll have to look at the film.”

Monken came away encouraged by the team as a whole after they held their own against a strong Buffalo squad.

“It didn’t look like we were out of place,” Monken said. “It looked like we belonged. That’s all we wanted to see. Does our first 11 give us a chance to move the ball and score? And I felt that way today.”

Shedeur Sanders Will Start Against Bills

The Bills and Browns will see each other again soon. Sanders will start when the Browns host the Bills on Saturday, but he will not have the full starting offense alongside him.

After getting extensive work from his first-team units during the joint practice, Monken said he does not expect Cleveland’s veteran starters to play in the second preseason game. Watson is among those likely to sit.

“I anticipate our young players playing Saturday,” Monken said.

That will give Sanders another opportunity to strengthen his case, although his supporting cast will look much different than the group he worked with Thursday. Dillon Gabriel is also expected to receive snaps.

Monken has said he would like to settle on a Week 1 starter soon but has stopped short of establishing a firm deadline.