Ex-Browns Quarterback Named ‘Best’ Option to Replace Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are in a tough position after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion. Tagovailoa’s concussion on September 12 was the third of his NFL career. For a team like the Dolphins, who have the talent to compete in the AFC, finding a serviceable option to replace him looks to be of need. Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News listed five options for the Dolphins, including former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

“Dobbs is No. 3 on that depth chart behind Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen,” Iyer wrote on September 13. He was traded last season, too, making starts for the Cardinals and Vikings as a decent fill-in. He also can make a fair transition from Kyle Shanahan to former assistant McDaniel, and he proved last year that he has the veteran smarts to keep his teams competitive.”

The Browns traded Dobbs and a seventh-round pick before the regular season last year to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round pick.

Dobbs’ Current Situation Leaves the Door Open for Dolphins

Dobbs is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in March of 2024, giving them insurance behind Brock Purdy.

Dobbs is the third-stringer for the 49ers, so they could be interested in moving him for a draft pick like the Cleveland Browns did.

“I know how it goes week to week,” Dobbs said on September 6. “Things can change and stuff like that. Just keeping myself [ready]. Keep playing my game and stay ready for my opportunities. Even if you don’t agree with it, you still have to go out and be ready to play. Feelings aside, [there’s)] the professionalism of work and preparation.

“If you kind of dwell on those things, then you won’t be prepared for the opportunity. It’s not ideal for me, honestly, but I’m going to prepare the same way I prepare and be ready to go when my number’s called.”

With Dobbs understanding the situation and the unlikelihood of him playing much, barring any injuries, the Miami Dolphins would be an ideal landing spot for the 29-year-old.

How Dobbs Would Help the Dolphins

Dobbs only appeared for the Cleveland Browns in three preseason games in 2022 but played well in his short stint with the team.

He threw for 338 yards while completing 66.0% of passes. In 2023, Dobbs played in 13 games, eight for the Arizona Cardinals and five for the Minnesota Vikings.

In his 13 games, Dobbs threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and six touchdowns.

His numbers don’t compare to Tagovailoa’s, but the Miami Dolphins would have a tough time finding a player who could put up statistics similar to his at this point of the year.

Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624. He also threw 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Even if Tagovailoa returns at some point in the season, Dobbs would be valuable for the Dolphins right now. He could help them get through the next few weeks until Tagovailoa gets healthy, which could make or break the Dolphins’ season.