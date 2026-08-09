Ex-Browns QB Signs With Lions After Retirement

The Detroit Lions moved quickly to replace Teddy Bridgewater, signing former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs to serve as Jared Goff’s backup.

Dobbs agreed to a one-year, $1.425 million contract with $475,000 fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“It’s a significant commitment to Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement,” Garafolo wrote on X.

Detroit will be familiar territory for Dobbs. He spent time on the Lions’ practice squad in 2022 before the Tennessee Titans signed him for the final two games of the season.

Dobbs has become one of the NFL’s most well-traveled quarterbacks since the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns, Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots.

Joshua Dobbs Brings Starting Experience

The 31-year-old Dobbs has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts, completing 62.8% of his passes for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has added 515 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Dobbs made his biggest impact during the 2023 season. He started eight games for Arizona before being traded to Minnesota, where he became an instant sensation for a brief time, leading the Vikings to consecutive victories shortly after arriving.

Dobbs had two separate stints with Cleveland but never appeared in a regular-season game for the Browns. He served as Jacoby Brissett’s primary backup for the first 11 games of the 2022 season before being waived when Deshaun Watson returned from suspension.

The Browns brought Dobbs back in March 2023 after he made two starts for Tennessee. Cleveland then traded him and a seventh-round pick to Arizona for a fifth-round selection shortly before the regular season.

Former Browns Quarterbacks Spread Across NFL

Dobbs is one of several former Browns quarterbacks who have found opportunities elsewhere.

Baker Mayfield remains the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has established himself as the franchise quarterback Cleveland hoped he would become after selecting him No. 1 overall in 2018. Mayfield led Tampa Bay to division titles after joining the team in 2023 and is entering the final year of his contract.

Brissett is preparing to start for the Arizona Cardinals after spending the 2022 season in Cleveland. He started 11 games for the Browns while Watson served his suspension, passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Browns Still Sorting Out QB Situation With Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

While their former quarterbacks have settled into roles around the league, the Browns are still trying to identify their starter.

Watson and Shedeur Sanders have alternated first-team work throughout training camp. Head coach Todd Monken has declined to name a leader, maintaining that the competition will be decided by how the quarterbacks perform in practices and preseason games.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green in the quarterback room. Gabriel has received increased work with the second-team offense, further complicating the depth chart behind the eventual starter.

Although Monken has not announced a starter, Watson appears to have moved ahead of Sanders. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes Watson’s experience and consistency have given him the advantage.

“It certainly seems like Deshaun Watson has the leg up here. He’s the one who is more well-versed in the Browns’ operations,” Rapoport reported.

The Browns open the preseason on August 15 against the Chicago Bears.