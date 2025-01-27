Hi, Subscriber

Browns Veteran Defends Controversial Post After Backlash

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill.

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill is defending himself after a post he made on social media went viral for the wrong reasons over the weekend.

Thornhill signed with the Browns in 2023 after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Chiefs and hoped to bring some of that championship pedigree to the Browns.

“All of the pieces are here,” Thornhill said. “I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl.”

That plan hasn’t worked out for Thornhill with the Browns. He’s dealt with injuries, limiting his impact on the field. Cleveland stumbled to a 3-14 record this season—a significant setback after some decently successful years, including a postseason berth during the 2023 campaign.

While watching his former team in the AFC Championship, Thornhill made a post on TikTok that caught the attention of Browns fans.

“Should be playing today but… NVM,” Thornhill wrote.

Some fans believed that Thornhill might wish he stayed with the Chiefs.

“Is Juan Thornhill on TikTok possibly indicating he wish he’d have stayed in KC or something else?” one fan said.

Browns’ Juan Thornhill Defends Post

Others also questioned Thornhill’s motivations for the post, which created unwanted buzz. He clapped back at the criticism on X.

“Who doesn’t want to be in the championship game? Yall are annoying,” Thornhill said. “you assumed you knew what I was doing like yall do every week yall are tweeting about me. I get it yall don’t like me and that’s cool.”

It’s not the first time Thornhill has had beef with fans during his tenure in Cleveland. He was also called out during the season for his lack of effort during a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Thornhill could be seen jogging on a play where Saints speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a pass and ran for a touchdown. He owned up to the mistake.

“I’m just going to be completely honest, I played with MVS out in Kansas City. Guy caught the ball, and I’m just like, ‘This guy runs a 4.3 40, I’m not catching him,'” Thornhill said. “Got a little lazy, and I just I own up to it. But that’s just not me, and that will never happen again.”

Juan Thornhill Cut Candidate for Browns

Thornhill is under contract for one more season with the Browns. However, he’s a potential cut candidate this offseason.

Thornhill has missed 12 games in two seasons due to injury. He also saw his snaps decrease later in the season, with Ronnie Hickman getting more reps.

The Browns’ defense took a step back last season, although the struggling offense putting the unit in tough spots didn’t help. However, Cleveland will return key pieces next season like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and others, who will try to turn things around under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, which is slated for April.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Veteran Defends Controversial Post After Backlash

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x