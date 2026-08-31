Browns Cut Veteran Pass-Rusher in Head-Scratching Move

The Cleveland Browns are moving on from veteran edge rusher Julian Okwara one day after setting their initial 53-man roster, thinning an already shallow group up front.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Browns are releasing Okwara, calling it “a move indicative of roster juggling.” The release is the corresponding move for a waiver claim Cleveland made earlier in the day.

Okwara, 29, was one of nine defensive linemen on the roster the Browns announced Sunday. He signed with Cleveland in April 2025, spent that season on the practice squad. He re-signed with the club in March. Across six seasons with Detroit, Arizona and Cleveland, he has appeared in 51 games with five starts, recording 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

Because Okwara has more than four accrued seasons, he does not pass through waivers and becomes a free agent immediately. That leaves the door open for a return to Cleveland’s practice squad.

His departure leaves the Browns with three true edge rushers on the 53-man roster. Jared Verse, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett are the group anchoring the edge.

Depth at the position has been a concern in Berea since defensive end Alex Wright suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during camp. Cleveland pursued reunions with Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith before both signed elsewhere.

One internal answer has been Mike Hall Jr. The 2024 second-round pick, listed as a defensive tackle, opened Cleveland’s preseason game against Buffalo lined up at defensive end.

Browns Claim CB Toriano Pride Jr. Off Waivers

The move that created the roster spot need was a waiver claim on cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., who was waived by the Buffalo Bills.

Pride was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, selected 220th overall out of Missouri. He began his college career at Clemson, playing 26 games there before transferring, and made 18 starts across two seasons with the Tigers. Over 52 career college games, he totaled 82 tackles, five interceptions, 16 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

The Browns were likely intrigued by his speed. Pride ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, among the fastest times posted by any defensive player.

The Browns carried 10 defensive backs on the initial roster, including Mekhi Blackmon, claimed off waivers from Indianapolis, and undrafted rookie Michael Coats Jr.

Roster Math Forced Cleveland’s Hand

The Okwara release is a direct consequence of how the Browns allocated spots elsewhere. Cleveland kept three quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson as the starter, Shedeur Sanders as the backup and rookie Taylen Green — after placing Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve with a back injury. Gabriel was designated for return, which requires him to miss at least four games.

The Browns also carried 10 offensive linemen: Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter.

The numbers leave little margin for injury on the edge, particularly for a front playing its first season under defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg and its first without Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in June for Verse and three draft picks.

Cleveland opens the regular season on September 13 at Jacksonville.