Browns Claim Speedy Cornerback Off Waivers From Bills

The Cleveland Browns claimed a 2026 NFL Draft pick off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

NFL teams submitted their 53-man rosters on Sunday, which saw several players get cut. The Bills selected cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite Buffalo using a seventh-round pick on Pride, the Bills waived him, and now the Browns claimed him off waivers.

“Browns claimed CB Toriano Pride Jr. off waivers. He was the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 7th-round pick,” Nick Pedone wrote on X.

Pride is a speedy cornerback who finished his college career at Missouri. After Pride ran at the combine, he had the fastest 40-yard dash at the time.

Pride was selected 220th overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Missouri. The 5-foot-10 cornerback began his college career at Clemson for two years before transferring to Missouri. Last season, he recorded 24 tackles and 2 interceptions.

By claiming Pride, the Browns will now have to cut another player from their 53-man roster.

Toriano Pride Jr. Scouting Report

Pride was expected to be a late pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is what happened.

Buffalo took a flier on the 5-foot-10 cornerback from Missouri. Ahead of the Draft, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shared his scouting report on the cornerback.

“Pride did an admirable job of holding up outside against solid SEC competition but he’ll be under consideration as a slot corner in the pros. He plays with good zone awareness and average man-cover talent. He’s athletic with agile feet and is feisty at the catch-point, but he might not have the needed speed or length,” Zierlein wrote.

“Toughness is not an issue, but he will be dragged for additional yardage as a run-support tackler. Pride could go late on Day 3, but a lack of traits and explosiveness create an uphill fight for him.”

Pride’s strengths are considered his physical and aggressive play, while his lack of size and length could be a struggle for the cornerback in the NFL.

Browns Release 16 on Cutdown Day

Cleveland announced its 53-man roster on Sunday, which included the team waiving 16 players.

The Browns waived the following players on Sunday:

The Browns also placed Dillon Gabriel on IR, designated to return, while Joe Royer was placed on the non-reserve list. Cleveland also terminated the contracts of CB Myles Bryant, DT Sam Kamara, and CB D’Angelo Ross.

The Browns open their season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.