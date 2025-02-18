Superstar Receiver Trying to Pry Myles Garrett From Browns

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is the latest superstar to throw out a recruiting pitch to Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett is seeking a trade from the Browns, which he made public earlier this month during Super Bowl week.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.” Garrett’s request has led to multiple stars around the league doing their best recruiting pitches. Jefferson thinks Garrett is a missing piece of the puzzle for the Vikings. “You know where to go, brother,” Jefferson told USA TODAY. “We need about one, two extra pieces, and you’ll fill in that piece. We ned you.” https://twitter.com/vikingzfanpage/status/1891578137168711746 Browns Willing to Play Hardball With Myles Garrett While contenders can make their pitches, Garrett doesn’t have control over his next destination. He wants to go to a contender but the Browns will want to maximize their return for arguably the most impactful defender in the league. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.” The Browns are adamant that Garrett won’t be traded. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the team is willing to play hardball with Garrett, which could include missing games.

“I believe the Browns are prepared to exercise patience and let this play out as long as possible. If that means Garrett sits out some games, so be it,” Cabot said. “With Browns GM Andrew Berry telling us at the Senior Bowl that he wouldn’t even take two first-round picks, he’s ready to dig in his heels and stick to his guns.”

Browns Have Big Draft Decision Ahead

Garrett has publicly stated that he disagrees with the team’s trajectory and doesn’t see a path for the Browns to become a contender soon.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said on The Rich Eisen Show. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

If the Browns are hoping to change Garrett’s mind, it could start with the NFL draft in April. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick and has a variety of options. The team could select who they view as their quarterback of the future. Or the Browns could opt for one of the other top prospects, like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.