Superstar Receiver Trying to Pry Myles Garrett From Browns

Justin Jefferson has been recruiting disgruntled Browns star Myles Garrett.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is the latest superstar to throw out a recruiting pitch to Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett is seeking a trade from the Browns, which he made public earlier this month during Super Bowl week.
“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.
