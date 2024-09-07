Browns Eyeing Polarizing 2-Time Super Bowl Champion WR Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns brought in former first-round pick Kadarius Toney for a workout and are showing interest in signing the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

The Chiefs released Toney — the No. 20 overall pick in 2021 — because they could not find a trade partner while cutting the roster down to 53 players. Last season, he caught 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown in 13 regular-season games. Toney’s most memorable performance in a Chiefs jersey came in the Super Bowl. He caught one pass for a touchdown and had a long punt return to help the Chiefs win the title.

Toney previously spent 12 games with 5 starts with the New York Giants. He didn’t live up to his draft selection, catching just 41 passes for 420 yards.d

The Browns have not been shy about taking gambles on former high draft picks who have failed to find their footing at the NFL level. Toney would fit that bill but could potentially be a hit in Cleveland alongside Amari Cooper and others.

However, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach raised some concerns about Toney’s work ethic.

“Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason [to] take care of your body,” Veach said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I think that’s a process he’s working through. It’s certainly not for a lack of talent.”

Browns Recently Released WR David Bell The Browns did shake up their wide receiver depth chart, releasing former third-round pick David Bell on Thursday, September 5. It was an interesting move just days before the opener, and the Browns have yet to use the open roster spot. The Browns selected Bell in the 2022 draft, but he didn’t make an immediate impact. He caught just 38 passes for 381 yards in his first two seasons. Bell was considered a player on the roster bubble but had a solid training camp. “I mean, the word that always comes with David, is the word dependability,” Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said in August. “He’s been dependable in various roles for us. He’s able to handle multiple roles for us in different ways. He helps our team. So, I can’t say enough about David Bell. And again, when I say the word David Bell and his name, dependability comes right with that.” O’Shea said he trusted general manager Andrew Berry’s decision to part ways with Bell. “I think a lot of David Bell,” O’Shea said after the move. “But at the same time, we’re moving into this game with the players we have in the room and we’re confident that we can go in the game and do the things that we need to help us win the game.” Bell cleared waivers and could re-sign with the Browns’ practice squad.

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Ready to Impress

The Browns made a significant move this offseason, trading for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. Cleveland sent fifth and sixth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for Jeudy and quickly signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $58 million.

Over 57 games, including 44 starts, Jeudy tallied 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, when he set career highs with 67 catches, 972 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

Jeudy has shown flashes of his potential and believes he can still rise to the ranks of the league’s top receivers, comparable to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, whom the Browns will face this Sunday.

“Number-wise, we don’t got the same numbers, but talent-wise I feel like I got the talent to be able to put up the numbers that he has put up throughout his career,” Jeudy said on Friday, September 6. “Other than that, that’s it for real.”

The Browns are a 1.5-point favorite heading into Sunday’s clash against the Cowboys.