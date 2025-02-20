Ex-Browns Coach Takes Shot at Kareem Hunt After Super Bowl

Former Cleveland Browns coach Stump Mitchell didn’t hold back in his candid assessment of Kareem Hunt, offering sharp criticism and honest insight just weeks after the bruising running back fell short in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mitchell was the Browns’ running backs coach from 2019-23, which covered the entirety of Hunt’s time in Cleveland. He said Hunt never truly bought into the system in Cleveland and yearned for a return to Kansas City.

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and led the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards. He was released by the Chiefs after an off-field incident but got a second shot in the NFL with the Browns.

“Kareem didn’t totally buy into what we were doing in Cleveland,” Mitchell said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “Kareem always talked about what they did in Kansas City. That’s where he wanted to be. But he wasn’t there — he was in Cleveland. When we are putting game plans in, I don’t need to hear that. … If we got 10 guys on one page and one guy on another, it’s not going to work.”

Mitchell: Age Getting Best of Kareem Hunt

Hunt got his wish this season, reuniting with the Chiefs following an injury to Isiah Pacheco. He played in 13 games, starting eight, racking up 728 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt averaged 3.6 yards per carry and notched just three carries for nine yards in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mitchell thinks age is starting to get the best of Hunt, who will turn 30 ahead of next season.

“I don’t think any of us got the best out of Kareem. But now I think age may have got the best of him,” Mitchell said. “He had a chance to start there in Kansas City and averaged less than four yards per carry.”

Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns Uncertain

The Browns face a big decision with Chubb this offseason. He’s set to be a free agent, although he’s expressed a desire to return.

He rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career. His season ended early due to a broken foot, but he should be back to 100% for the start of next year.

Chubb was returning from major knee surgery but Mitchell didn’t see the four-time Pro Bowler as the issue.

“I don’t think the lack of success can be attributed to Nick. The offensive line — those guys didn’t have a chance to perform the way they were capable of,” Mitchell said. “They were in a brand new system.”

If Chubb does go to a new team, Jerome Ford would be the lead back in Cleveland. Mitchell is confident Ford could carry the load and complemented current Browns running backs coach Duce Staley.

“I think Jerome can do anything he wants to do. You have a great running back coach and a running back who can be awesome,” Mitchell said. “But it all boils down to that offensive line.