Ex-Browns RB Kareem Hunt Eyed by AFC Powerhouse

Kareem Hunt might be in for a reunion, but it won’t be with the Cleveland Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing Hunt following starting running back Isiah Pacheco’s serious leg injury, which will keep him out for an extended period of time.

“With RB Isiah Pacheco expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, the Chiefs are bringing their former RB Kareem Hunt back to Kansas City for a Tuesday visit, per league sources,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday. “Hunt could help fill the Chiefs’ running back void.”

Hunt started his career with the Chiefs back in 2017 as a third-round pick. He led the NFL with 1,327 yards rushing as a rookie and tacked on 53 passes for 455 yards. However, the Chiefs cut him after video emerged in 2018 of Hunt in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt was suspended for the first eight games the following season but found a home with the Browns. He spent the last five seasons with Cleveland, rushing for 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns in 64 games. Hunt also showed off his dual-threat ability, catching 147 passes for 1,057 yards and 7 more touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt Filled in for Browns Last Season

The Browns appeared set to part ways with Hunt last season but called upon him after Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending knee injury. Hunt played his role well but it was his most ineffective season. He finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging a very pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry. However, he made his most significant contributions in short-yardage situations.

Hunt said at the end of last season that he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the Browns. However, his tone noted that he understood he’d played his final game in Cleveland.

“If the opportunity presents itself and it’s right here, then I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back. It’s my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl,” Hunt said in January. “It’s my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I’m playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland — it’s my hometown. Shoot, I’d probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I’m happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long.”

D’Onta Foreman Taking Over Kareem Hunt Role With Browns

The Browns elected not to bring back Hunt, despite some uncertainty around when Chubb could return to the field. Cleveland instead signed D’Onta Foreman, putting the veteran alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

Foreman didn’t receive a carry in Week 1 but was busy against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He doubled up Ford in carries, notching 14 for 42 yards. Ford had 7 carries for 64 yards, with most of that coming on a 36-yard scamper.

“I think we had some good moments in the run game; some good moments in the pass game,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, September 16. “But we definitely have to play cleaner. We were better on first and second down which is a very, very big part of having any production on offense. So, we were better, but we feel like there’s still things that we can do better, certainly, when it comes to the run game.”

The Browns take on the New York Giants this week at home.