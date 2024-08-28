Browns Candidate to Reunite With Former NFL Rushing Champ While Nick Chubb Out

The Cleveland Browns have a full running back room, but the talent level is a question with Nick Chubb out and multiple recent cuts behind third-year player and backup Jerome Ford.

Cleveland chose to leave Chubb on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin the season, which means the four-time Pro Bowler will miss at least the first four games. Ford will elevate into the role of de facto starter, while Pierre Strong Jr. will assume the third-string once he returns from a rib injury he sustained during practice on August 21.

The Browns cut D’Onta Foreman on August 27, just one day after parting ways with Jacob Saylors and Aidan Robbins. Cleveland may intend to bring Foreman back to the practice squad in a few days time, and eventually/potentially back to the 53-man roster — especially if Strong joins Chubb in the ranks of the unavailable ahead of the September 8 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, Cleveland is carrying a precariously thin RB room just 10 days before they take the field in Week 1. As such, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the franchise as a potential landing spot for former Brown and former NFL rushing champion Kareem Hunt.