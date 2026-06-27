Browns Rookie WR Sends Clear Message on QB Battle

KC Concepcion is new to the Cleveland Browns, but the rookie receiver already understands one of the easiest ways to navigate a quarterback competition.

Do not pick a side.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Concepcion was asked about Cleveland’s ongoing battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. While he stopped well short of tipping his hand, he did offer a glimpse into the atmosphere around the competition.

“It’s been going amazing. Both of those guys are amazing people, teammates and quarterbacks,” Concepcion said. “Everybody is fighting for a spot on the roster. It’s going to be intriguing who comes away with it.”

There was no endorsement of Watson or nod toward Sanders. If Concepcion knows which way the Browns are leaning, he was not about to say it publicly.

That is probably the wise approach for a rookie receiver trying to carve out his own role in a new offense. His job is not to declare a winner. It is to build chemistry with whoever ends up taking the first snap in Week 1. Sanders and Watson split the first-team reps during offseason workouts.

Browns QB Battle Headed for Training Camp

The Browns did not settle their quarterback competition during the spring, and coach Todd Monken has made it clear that the next phase will matter much more.

Watson and Sanders both had their moments during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but neither did enough to end the debate before training camp. Monken wanted a cleaner answer by now. He did not get one.

“I would have hoped that, but I like both of them,” Monken said. “I don’t know what to say, it’s really as simple as that. I like both of them and we haven’t had the pads on. That’s the hardest thing.

“As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upwards or downwards — either way — which has not occurred. And we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games. … I’m not there yet. That’s the reality of it.”

That leaves Watson and Sanders headed for a more meaningful test once the Browns report to camp. The spring can show command of the offense, timing, rhythm and accuracy. It cannot show how either quarterback handles bodies around their feet, full-speed pressure or game-like consequences.

Monken said the Browns will continue the rotation when camp opens.

“We’ll start off fall camp just like we’ve been doing. We’ll alternate those guys,” Monken said.

Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Come With Questions

The Watson side of the competition is still complicated by his health and recent history. He has not played a full season for Cleveland and is coming off two Achilles surgeries. Watson has said he is fully healthy and ready to play, but the Browns still need to see what that looks like in live action.

Watson is also entering the final year of his fully guaranteed contract. If he wins the job and plays well, he can change the conversation around his Browns tenure. If he does not, his future becomes murkier.

Sanders rookie season was uneven, with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He went 3-4 as a starter and showed enough flashes to keep the Browns invested, but also enough growing pains to make the competition necessary. The Browns have been encouraged by his progress this offseason, particularly in the areas that hurt him as a rookie.

“He’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost-yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the No. 1 thing here.”

For now, Concepcion and the rest of the offense are left waiting.