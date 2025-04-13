Browns QB Kenny Pickett Sounds Off After Joe Flacco Signing

The Cleveland Browns reunited with Joe Flacco on Friday, but that hasn’t changed Kenny Pickett’s view of who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1.

The Browns traded for Pickett in March, bringing him over from the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles for Pickett.

Pickett was a first-round pick in 2022 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. He posted 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform.

He spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts and was called into action down the stretch. Pickett completed 25-of-42 passes while with the Eagles, collecting 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

With the addition of Flacco, the Browns now have two veteran passers and at least one rookie will likely join them. Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick but has also shown interest in quarterbacks who are projected to be available later in the draft. Pickett still has his eyes set on the starting gig with the Browns.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Browns Expressed Confidence in Kenny Pickett

Pickett has made his stance clear on his starting credentials multiple times since landing with Cleveland. But he also understood the Browns’ plan to build out the quarterback room.

“I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but, I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever,” Pickett said. “All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room has been really tight. We all pull for each other and, that’s really what it’s all about, getting better together and making the team better. Definitely prepared for whatever situation that may present itself.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski backed Pickett in March when asked about the reality of him being the Week 1 starter. He also acknowledged that there was a long way to go.

“Yeah, I mean I feel good,” Stefanski said. “Obviously it’s March 31, so there’s still a draft to be had. It’s not August 1. I will say this: Kenny Pickett’s a guy that I believe in, that we believe in. So we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

Deshaun Watson Likely Done in Cleveland

The Browns had hoped Deshaun Watson could be their quarterback in the future after trading for him in 2022. However, the move has proved to be a costly bust, which co-owner Jimmy Haslam admitted recently.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Watson is expected to miss most — if not all — of next season recovering from an Achilles rupture.