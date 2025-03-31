Browns Send Message to Kenny Pickett on Starting Gig

The Cleveland Browns expect Kenny Pickett to be in the mix for their starting quarterback job after trading for the former first-round pick earlier this month.

The Browns made the move for Pickett on March 10, sending quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over two seasons as the team’s starting quarterback, he compiled a 14-10 record, throwing for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In his most recent season, Pickett served as the backup to Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. When called upon late in the year, he completed 25 of 42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in limited action.

The Browns have explored veteran options at quarterback, notably Russell Wilson. He visited the Browns before signing with the New York Giants. Cleveland will almost certainly select a quarterback in the draft with the No. 2 pick or later rounds.

But Pickett will be in the mix, per general manager Andrew Berry, who said Pickett has a “pretty credible path to get better.” Berry added that Pickett will “have a chance to compete for the job.”

Browns QB Kenny Pickett: I View Myself as Starter

Berry’s statement jives with what Pickett told reporters during his introductory press conference. He said he was told he would be given the chance to be the starter.

“I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but, I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever,” Pickett said. “All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room has been really tight. We all pull for each other and, that’s really what it’s all about, getting better together and making the team better. Definitely prepared for whatever situation that may present itself.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com thinks the team is “comfortable” with Pickett being paired with a young QB.

“They seem comfortable pairing Pickett with whichever rookie they draft — Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough or someone else — and letting them compete for the starting job in camp,” Cabot said recently. “If the rookie is ready from Day 1, he’ll get the nod, but they’re prepared and excited to roll with Pickett if that’s how it plays out in the early going.”

Browns Expect QB Room to ‘Skew Young’

Pickett is only 26 years old, much younger than some veterans who have been floated as options for the Browns. That includes Joe Flacco (40), Kirk Cousins (36), and Carson Wentz (32). Berry said he expects the quarterback room to “skew young,” which could be a hint at the direction the Browns are looking to take.

Cleveland will also have Deshaun Watson around the facility. However, the team’s $230 million quarterback is expected to miss most of the season after re-injuring his Achilles during rehab. Even when healthy, Watson is unlikely to play into the starting quarterback conversation.

The Browns are not shy about stockpiling talent for their offseason program and training camp. Cleveland entered last year with Watson, Thompson-Robinson, Tyler Huntley and Jameis Winston on the roster.