Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News on NFL Future

Deshaun Watson is determined to make a comeback after his latest injury setback but his time with the Cleveland Browns is likely over for good.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles in October. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. The Browns expect him to miss most of next season, but a firm timeline for a return is uncertain.

“Unfortunately, he turned his foot (or) ankle that caused the re-tear during the normal stages of the recovery process,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the NFL Combine. “I know there’s been a lot of speculation and everything out there, but there’s nothing nefarious. It’s just an unfortunate accident. So our focus is on making sure that he gets healthy and can be back to normal.”

Even if Watson returns to full health, his starting job with the Browns is far from guaranteed. The team is actively exploring options this offseason in search of a true franchise quarterback. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, all signs indicate that Watson’s time in Cleveland is over, despite having two years remaining on his contract.

“Deshaun Watson has two years left on his contract at $46 million fully guaranteed each year, but he has had his Achilles tendon repaired twice in the past five months and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season,” Graziano said. “There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown. Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unlikely to Find Another Starting Job

The Browns are in a tough spot with Watson. His fully guaranteed contract makes moving on nearly impossible, as cutting him would result in massive dead cap hits. Barring an unlikely trade, Cleveland may have no choice but to pay Watson to ride the bench — or even stay home.

When Watson becomes a free agent, he will be 31 years old and six years removed from his last Pro Bowl season. He struggled mightily during his time with the Browns, barely resembling the player he was with the Houston Texans.

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His struggles were evident before a season-ending Achilles injury, as the Browns’ offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Adding to the woes, Watson didn’t eclipse 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Browns Can Use No. 2 Pick on Quarterback

Quarterback remains the Browns’ biggest question mark. Coming off a brutal 3-14 season, Cleveland cycled through four different starters, highlighting the instability under center — a recurring theme for the Browns.

Luckily, the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and could use the selection to find their quarterback of the future. The consensus around the league is that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top passers available. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has liked what he’s seen from both.

“I’m really impressed by Cam and Shedeur. There’s a bunch of guys that I think, it’s great tape,” Stefanski said. “They’re really good kids, so there’s some really talented players at that position.”

The Browns may explore free agency or the trade market to address their quarterback issues. Two names frequently linked to Cleveland are Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers. Both are older but could provide a much-needed upgrade under center.