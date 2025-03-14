Kenny Pickett’s Wife Has 3-Word Response to Browns Trade

The wife of new Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett shared a three-word response to her husband’s latest career move.

The Browns traded for Pickett on March 10, bringing him over from the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles for Pickett. He won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts.

Amy Pickett reacted to the move on social media with a supportive message, writing, “That’s my dog” followed by fire and dog emojis shortly after the trade was announced. Later, she shared another video of Pickett at the Browns’ facilities, captioning it simply, “Woof” with a dog emoji.

Pickett was a first-round pick in 2022 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. He posted 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform.

Pickett completed 25-of-42 passes while with the Eagles, collecting 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Kenny Pickett Will Compete for Browns QB Job

Play

Pickett will now get a chance to run the show in Cleveland, where he’ll compete for the starting role. The Browns still have moves to make and recently hosted Russell Wilson. Despite the rumors, Pickett is confident he’ll be given a shot to start.

“It’s fine with me as long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for. So having that opportunity is awesome as a player. So I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building,” Pickett said during his introductory press conference on Thursday. “I think my job’s simple. I just go play quarterback. You know, there’s people that make those decisions and I have no say in it. I really love my job, and I wouldn’t trade my job. So, I like to go out there, throw the football, compete. Like I said before, whatever happens and I’m just excited to be here and go play.”

Pickett is the leader in an empty clubhouse right now for the job. He’s the only healthy quarterback under contract. Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, visited the Browns the same day Pickett spoke to the media.

“I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but, I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever,” Pickett said. “All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room has been really tight. We all pull for each other and, that’s really what it’s all about, getting better together and making the team better. Definitely prepared for whatever situation that may present itself.”

Russell Wilson Left Browns Without Deal

The Browns’ meeting with Wilson appeared to go well. However, he continued with other visits around the league, meeting with the New York Giants on Friday.

Fresh off signing his mega-extension with the Browns, Myles Garrett was part of the team that greeted Wilson in Berea. He gave his take on how the meeting went.

“I think it went well. I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

The Browns also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The team could pursue their quarterback of the future with that selection.