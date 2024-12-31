Browns Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl QB in Effort to Dump Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have tried to make it work with Deshaun Watson, but even despite a contract restructure last week that means he will probably begin next season on the roster, it’s highly likely the franchise will start a new quarterback in 2025.

Cleveland has risen through the ranks of the NFL’s worst-performing teams to the No. 3 pick in the draft with just one game remaining. The Browns will probably remain in that slot as massive underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, though they could jump a spot or two depending on whether the New England Patriots and/or Tennessee Titans have any interest in winning their final contests of the campaign.

Should Cleveland remain in the third spot, there is a reasonable chance that the top two QBs in the draft — Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami — will already be off of the board by the time the Browns pick. If not, a swing on either player makes the most sense. If so, trading back and amassing assets could be the move.

In any scenario where the Browns can’t — or choose not — to draft Sanders or Ward, an inexpensive free agent option becomes essentially the only path forward. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested on Monday, December 30, that the franchise prepare a pitch for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“If Cousins is cut, it will set up a situation like Russell Wilson had in his free agency,” B/R wrote. “He can essentially sign for the minimum, and it will only offset his payment coming from the Falcons. That’s an ideal situation for a Browns team that would love to just have competency under center.”

Browns Won’t Trade for Kirk Cousins

The Falcons are nearly certain to cut Cousins ahead of March 17, when the team owes him a $10 million roster bonus on the four-year, $180 million contract he signed ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Atlanta will undoubtedly try to trade him, though that is now highly unlikely given that any team dealing for Cousins would have to pay him $27.5 million in 2025. By waiting to sign him in free agency, an organization like the Browns could probably ink Cousins for the league minimum or maybe a bit more, depending on what kind of market exists for his services after the first wave of signings.

That market would undoubtedly be stronger if Cousins continued playing throughout the year the way he did at its beginning.

Kirk Cousins Big Get for Browns on 1-Year Bridge Deal

The QB tallied 17 TDs compared to 7 INTs through the first nine games of campaign, as the Falcons jumped out to a 6-3 record.

However, Cousins fell off a cliff over the next five outings. He threw 1 TD compared to 9 INTs as the team went 1-4 over that stretch and fell behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the race for the NFC South Division and a home playoff game over Super Wildcard Weekend.

The Falcons replaced Cousins with rookie QB Michael Penix Jr., who is now the future of the franchise, while Cousins is on his way out.

That doesn’t equate to a great situation for Cleveland. However, the Browns’ roster is solid around the position, while Watson has been a nightmare on his $230 million deal that runs through 2026.

Acquiring a competent QB at value is of critical importance for Cleveland’s prospects in 2025, and if they can’t do it by drafting a rookie, then signing a four-time Pro Bowler in Cousins to a contract worth just $1 or $2 million is a strong one-year bridge option.