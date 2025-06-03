Browns Top Suitor for $180 Million QB Even With 4 on Roster

The Cleveland Browns have been named a top suitor for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, despite having four passers already competing for the starting role.

Cousins has been linked to the Browns for months — basically, since he was benched in Atlanta in favor of Michael Penix Jr. back in December. He has a history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland is in quarterback purgatory.

But since the initial rumors involving Cousins, Cleveland has reshaped its quarterback depth chart. The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and reunited with veteran Joe Flacco in free agency. Cleveland also drafted a pair of rookie quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Despite their depth at the position, Cleveland was listed as a top suitor for Cousins by USA Today’s Jacob Camenker.

“The Browns targeting Cousins would be difficult, given the guaranteed money they have tied up in Deshaun Watson. That said, if Cleveland could find a way to get Cousins onto the roster, he would provide the team with a significant upgrade at the position,” Camenker said. “There’s little doubt Cousins would be a better veteran bridge to one of the younger quarterbacks than Flacco. The bigger question is about whether the Browns could get their finances in enough order to create the cap space needed to acquire Cousins.”

Cousins and the Falcons find themselves in a difficult spot. Cousins is owed $27.5 million in guaranteed money, a figure that could make it challenging to find a trade partner willing to absorb that contract. While Atlanta has expressed a willingness to retain him as an expensive backup, it appears more likely that Cousins will eventually land elsewhere. However, Cleveland seems like a very unlikely destination.

Browns Happy With Competition in QB Room

The Browns are taking an unconventional approach in their search for a Week 1 starter. Stefanski has remained tight-lipped about who might be in the lead this early in the offseason, but he’s expressed appreciation for the effort and progress shown by all four quarterbacks.

“I would tell you the guys are working extremely hard. They’re doing everything that we’re asking of them and we’re very excited about all of our guys. I know a lot of attention goes to that quarterback room,” Stefanski said. “I get it, that’s the most important position in football. But I’m really proud of all the guys for how hard they’re working really throughout this offseason.”

Watson — the Browns’ $230 million QB — is also lurking and has remained around the facility as he recovers from an Achilles injury. However, there are questions if he’ll be able to get on the field this year and if the Browns would even be willing to give him another shot.

Browns Not Worried About QB Reps

Much has been made about who’s leading drills and how reps are being divided, but Stefanski has downplayed the significance, emphasizing that it’s still early in the evaluation process.

“Honestly, every day is different,” Stefanski said. “Every day we’re mixing and matching, if you will, giving guys different looks. I’ve told you before, it’s not going to be a 25% down the middle type thing, or I guess down to fourths, but we’re trying to expose the guys to different things.”

The Browns will continue with OTAs this week, with mandatory minicamp slated for June 10-12.