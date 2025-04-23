Browns QB Trade Talks Could Shake Up Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns are still in the mix to trade for Kirk Cousins, despite recent quarterback additions.

The Browns have long been rumored as a suitor for Cousins, who was benched by the Atlanta Falcons in favor of Michael Penix Jr. in December. He has a history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland is in desperate need of a capable veteran quarterback.

That door seemed to slam shut when Cleveland trade for Kenny Pickett and reunited with Joe Flacco in free agency. However, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Browns are one of three teams still on the radar for a Cousins trade.

The Steelers, Browns and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins, sources say. Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given their preference to favor J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins would need to sign off on any deal he's involved in.… pic.twitter.com/HGxVeNsbFC — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 23, 2025

“The Steelers, Browns and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins, sources say,” Russini wrote on X. “Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given their preference to favor J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins would need to sign off on any deal he’s involved in.”

The Browns have not been shy to stock up on quarterback talent and lean on competition to sort out the depth chart.Deshaun Watson was the unquestioned starter heading into last season but the Browns had Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley competing for the backup role in training camp.

Browns Likely to Add Rookie QB in Draft

Cleveland has a pair of veteran quarterbacks in Pickett and Flacco, but all signs point to the Browns adding a rookie to the mix in this year’s draft. While they hold the No. 2 overall pick, there’s a growing belief they could wait until the later rounds to address the position.

Quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and Jaxson Dart have surfaced as potential targets. However, GM Andrew Berry has kept the team’s draft intentions tightly under wraps, leaving plenty of intrigue around Cleveland’s plans.

“I’d say this, we’ll make the decision that we think maximizes the impact on the team,” Berry said. “Whether that’s selecting a player, whether that’s using the resource otherwise, whether it’s moving up, moving down, trading it for a veteran, we’re going to use it to maximize it.”

Joe Flacco Eager to Compete for Starting Role

Flacco is returning to Cleveland after a successful stint in 2023. He came off the couch to help lead the Browns to the postseason, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Flacco said that he didn’t have an extensive conversation with the Browns about how they would shape their quarterback room.

“We didn’t talk much about that. It kind of developed into what it was and, the situation here with who we have on the roster and what they’re likely to do in the draft,” Fkacci said on Wednesday. “We didn’t really talk too much about that. I’m just excited to be here and, you know, the possibility, the opportunity.”

The 40-year-old Flacco is also eager to compete for a starting role.

“I mean, that’s all you can ask for in this league. I don’t really have any expectations besides to go out there, be myself and kind of put my head down, work hard, and of just do things the way I know how to,” Flacco said. “And the exciting part about it this time around is that I get to be a part of the team from the get-go and kind of make those relationships even better than they are. And I think there’s a lot of fun in that.”