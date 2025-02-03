Hi, Subscriber

Lamar Jackson Sends Message on Myles Garrett After Browns Trade Demand

  • 166 Views
  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Getty Images
Lamar Jackson likes the idea of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett landing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Myles Garrett has demanded a trade and an AFC North rival is interested in acquiring the Cleveland Browns impactful pass-rusher.

Garrett made his trade demand public on Monday, asking for the Browns to move him so he can pursue a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett wrote. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

With Garrett looking for a new home, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his feelings known in a retweet on social media. Shortly after the news of Garrett’s demand, Jackson’s repost read: “Purple fits you well, Myles Garrett …do you like crab cakes?” It also featured an AI image of Garrett in a Ravens uniform.

Browns Unlikely to Trade Myles Garrett, Especially to Ravens

Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers

GettyCleveland Browns’ edge rusher Myles Garrett runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants

Undoubtedly, the Ravens are closer to Super Bowl contention than the Browns. That would meet Garrett’s needs. But the Browns are highly unlikely to deal their superstar pass-rusher within the division.

Additionally, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has stood firm that he has no intention of trading Garrett.

“We always have a really good and direct two-way communication with our players,” Berry said at the Senior Bowl in January. “We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”

Berry said that the team has plans to extend Garrett, who is under contract through the 2026 season.

“I don’t want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn’t do that publicly,” Berry said. “But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here.”

Browns Must Figure Out QB Situation to Satisfy Myles Garrett

The top need for the Browns this offseason is at quarterback. Landing a capable passer is the team’s most direct route to contention, which is what Garrett desires.

The Deshaun Watson trade has been an unmitigated disaster for the Browns. With his latest Achilles injury requiring a second surgery, he’s unlikely to suit up for Cleveland next season—if ever again. Even before the setback, Watson wasn’t expected to be a key part of the team’s plans moving forward. Now, the Browns must explore every available option to solidify the quarterback position and avoid another lost season.

The Browns have a No. 2 pick in the draft. But many are skeptical about the quarterback talent in this year’s crop. Cleveland could also explore a trade for a veteran — like Kirk Cousins — to reshape the offense.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Lamar Jackson Sends Message on Myles Garrett After Browns Trade Demand

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x