Lamar Jackson Sends Message on Myles Garrett After Browns Trade Demand

Myles Garrett has demanded a trade and an AFC North rival is interested in acquiring the Cleveland Browns impactful pass-rusher.

Garrett made his trade demand public on Monday, asking for the Browns to move him so he can pursue a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett wrote. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

With Garrett looking for a new home, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his feelings known in a retweet on social media. Shortly after the news of Garrett’s demand, Jackson’s repost read: “Purple fits you well, Myles Garrett …do you like crab cakes?” It also featured an AI image of Garrett in a Ravens uniform.

Browns Unlikely to Trade Myles Garrett, Especially to Ravens

Undoubtedly, the Ravens are closer to Super Bowl contention than the Browns. That would meet Garrett’s needs. But the Browns are highly unlikely to deal their superstar pass-rusher within the division.

Additionally, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has stood firm that he has no intention of trading Garrett.

“We always have a really good and direct two-way communication with our players,” Berry said at the Senior Bowl in January. “We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”

Berry said that the team has plans to extend Garrett, who is under contract through the 2026 season.

“I don’t want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn’t do that publicly,” Berry said. “But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here.”

Browns Must Figure Out QB Situation to Satisfy Myles Garrett

The top need for the Browns this offseason is at quarterback. Landing a capable passer is the team’s most direct route to contention, which is what Garrett desires.

The Deshaun Watson trade has been an unmitigated disaster for the Browns. With his latest Achilles injury requiring a second surgery, he’s unlikely to suit up for Cleveland next season—if ever again. Even before the setback, Watson wasn’t expected to be a key part of the team’s plans moving forward. Now, the Browns must explore every available option to solidify the quarterback position and avoid another lost season.

The Browns have a No. 2 pick in the draft. But many are skeptical about the quarterback talent in this year’s crop. Cleveland could also explore a trade for a veteran — like Kirk Cousins — to reshape the offense.