Browns Latest Roster Moves Signal Big Return

The Cleveland Browns’ recent roster moves could be an encouraging sign for a defensive front waiting on reinforcements.

Cleveland released Chris Williams from its practice squad Tuesday, just two days after he helped fill out the defensive tackle rotation against the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns added three players in the shuffle, none at his position.

Williams had been elevated alongside Sam Kamara for consecutive games with Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. sidelined. He played 17 defensive snaps against the New York Jets and nine against Baltimore, giving Cleveland another body inside while its depth was stretched.

Moving on from Williams could suggest the Browns expect to get some of that help back. Head coach Todd Monken expressed cautious optimism Monday when asked about the possibility of injured players returning this week.

“I think it’s too early to tell, but I’m hopeful that we’ll get a number of guys back,” Monken said.

Browns DT Mason Graham Was Off to Hot Start Before Injury

Graham had already taken a step toward returning before the Ravens game. He practiced on a limited basis Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, earning a questionable designation. He has been recovering from MCL and ankle sprains suffered during Cleveland’s Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That progress did not translate into a return against Baltimore, leaving the Browns without Graham for a second consecutive game.

Graham was putting together a breakout second season before the injury, recording 15 tackles and four sacks. He registered at least one sack in each of Cleveland’s first three games, highlighted by a two-sack performance against Carolina that also included seven tackles and three tackles for loss.

His ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt the running game from the interior would give the Browns a significant boost as they look to build on their strong defensive start.

Hall also missed both games after injuring his ankle against Pittsburgh. Unlike Graham, Hall did not participate in practice last week and was ruled out ahead of the Ravens matchup. Getting either tackle back would allow the Browns to spread the workload across a deeper rotation.

Defense Helping Browns Win Games

The available group held up against Baltimore. Kamara played 33 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles, including two for loss. Maliek Collins handled 40 snaps and contributed a sack as Cleveland continued leaning on its remaining interior linemen.

After allowing 10 points on Baltimore’s first two possessions, the Browns kept the Ravens scoreless over their final nine drives. Cleveland surrendered a season-low 235 total yards in the 13-10 victory, improving to 4-2 and moving atop the AFC North.

Tuesday’s other moves included signing tackle Andrew Coker, punter Wes Pahl and safety John Saunders to the practice squad. Cleveland also released tight end Devin Culp and placed receiver Bub Means on practice squad/injured with a knee injury.

The next indication of whether Williams’ departure reflects improving health up front will come during preparations for Sunday’s trip to face the Tennessee Titans. Graham’s participation and whether Hall gets back on the practice field will be the developments to watch.