Browns Likely to Trade QB as Watson-Sanders Battle Ignites

The Cleveland Browns are still sorting out their quarterback depth chart but appear poised to trade a quarterback before the regular season.

Cleveland is carrying four quarterbacks into training camp for the second consecutive year. However, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi expects the Browns to eventually trim the group to three.

“For a second consecutive year, the Browns not only have to sort out a competition in training camp but must decide what to do with their four passers,” Oyefusi said. “Watson and Sanders took the bulk of the reps during the spring, while 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel typically received the remaining reps.

“Green, the Browns’ sixth-round pick this year, is viewed as a developmental prospect, but the Browns are bullish on his upside. Like last season, a trade to bring the quarterback room to three entering the regular season seems to be a likely outcome.”

Oyefusi did not identify which quarterback Cleveland might move. But the way the reps were distributed during the spring points to Gabriel as the most vulnerable member of the room.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Appears to Be Odd Man Out

Watson and Sanders are competing for the starting job, while the Browns drafted Green as a long-term developmental project with a unique skill set. That leaves Gabriel caught somewhere in between.

Gabriel started six games as a rookie, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He went 1-5 as the starter before suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in November.

Sanders took over from there and started the final seven games. While he had his share of rookie struggles, Sanders showed enough progress during the spring to earn a legitimate opportunity to compete with Watson.

Gabriel, meanwhile, received fewer opportunities during offseason work. Cleveland could keep Gabriel as its third quarterback, but doing so would leave limited room for Green to develop. The Browns are intrigued by the rookie’s combination of size and athleticism after selecting him in the sixth round and don’t want to expose him to the waiver wire if they send him to the practice squad.

Gabriel’s trade value won’t be high. But a team looking for inexpensive quarterback depth and some starting experience could view him as a worthwhile addition.

Browns Face Another Crowded QB Competition

Trading Watson would be difficult because of his contract and the significant dead money attached to it. And he is viewed by some as the leading candidate to win the starting job, despite missing all of last season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Sanders would likely produce the greatest return in a trade, but moving him before fully evaluating his development would be a significant gamble. He’s also a strong option as a backup candidate, especially considering Watson’s recent injury history.

The Browns encountered a similar situation last season, when they traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders shortly before the opener. They later sent Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals after Gabriel replaced him as the starter.

Training camp and the preseason will give the quarterbacks a chance to improve their standing on the depth chart. The quarterbacks and rookies reported to the Browns’ facility on July 23, while the veterans are scheduled to join them on July 28. Cleveland’s first full practice is set for July 29.