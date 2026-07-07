Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Linked to Familiar Face in Trade Proposal

Dillon Gabriel may not be out of chances in Cleveland, but his cleanest path to a more defined role could lead back to the coach who helped bring him into the NFL.

Gabriel was floated by Sports Illustrated’s Rafael Zamorano as a potential trade fit for the Atlanta Falcons, where he would reunite with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The Falcons were labeled “by far, the most logical landing spot” because of that connection, giving Gabriel a familiar system and mentors if the Browns decide to move him at the end of training camp.

Gabriel was not a universally expected third-round pick when Cleveland took him at No. 94 last year. Reports later indicated that Stefanski was a significant voice in that decision. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that Stefanski’s input “weighed heavily” on the Browns using that pick on Gabriel.

Gabriel also has something unique that could make a deal enticing to Atlanta.

“There’s more than just familiarity as the logic behind this potential move. Currently, the top two passers on the Falcons’ roster are lefties, just like Gabriel,” Zamorano said. “Having an all-out left-handed quarterback room makes life easier for all pass-catchers, since the ball spins and therefore behaves differently in the air than when it’s thrown by a right-handed quarterback.”

Dillon Gabriel Fighting From Behind in Browns QB Race

Gabriel is still on the roster, but Cleveland’s quarterback race has been a two-man competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. At mandatory minicamp, Sanders and Watson split all the first-team reps while Gabriel worked exclusively with backups. Coach Todd Monken did not name a starter, but he made clear that Watson and Sanders had earned the right to keep competing.

“I’m fired up by the quarterbacks. I’ll just tell you, we’ve got two starting-level quarterbacks,” Monken said, referring to Sanders and Watson. “We really do.”

Gabriel did gain valuable starting experience as a rookie, going 1-5 in six starts while completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions before a concussion helped clear the way for Sanders to take over.

He protected the ball reasonably well, but the offense rarely stretched the field with him under center. Gabriel often played it safe, and some of the pre-draft concerns about his size resurfaced when he was forced to operate from crowded pockets and find throwing lanes against NFL-caliber defenses.

Dillon Gabriel May Be the Odd Man Out With Browns

The problem for Gabriel is a numbers game, with the Browns adding dynamic rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green to the mix.

Green — who set combine records — is a raw quarterback prospect but gives the Browns something different with his athletic ability. It could lead to specific packages or situational work, warranting a roster spot.

When asked during offseason workouts about his mindset entering the Browns’ quarterback competition and his role, Gabriel kept the answer simple.

“Yeah, just running my own race and developing each day and getting better,” Gabriel said. “That’s all you can do. And that’s what I’m focused on.”

Gabriel will get another opportunity to prove himself once training camp opens. A strong camp could at least force the Browns to reconsider where he fits, and solid preseason performances would give him a chance to rebuild some value.