Browns Trade Proposal Ships Away $100 Million Piece

The Cleveland Browns have already moved one cornerstone defensive player this offseason. A new trade proposal has them shipping out another.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton floated a bold prediction that would send cornerback Denzel Ward to the Green Bay Packers before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. It is not a move the Browns have publicly shown interest in making, but the idea is not hard to understand after the Myles Garrett blockbuster.

Ward is still one of the Browns’ top players. But he is 29 years old, has two years left on the five-year, $100.5 million extension he signed in 2022. Ward no longer fits as neatly into a team that has gotten younger across the board

“Cleveland may not intend to ship Ward elsewhere, but (Browns GM Andrew Berry) can be swayed with a strong offer. Also, the Browns could be heading into another losing season with a big question mark at quarterback, an entirely new starting offensive line and a young receiver group behind Jerry Jeudy,” Moton said. “This is the type of team that would sell its older veterans at the deadline.”

Ward would give the Packers a proven cover corner for a defense trying to contend, while the Browns would add more draft capital and clear future money.

Browns Have Pushed Back on Denzel Ward Trade Talk

The Browns have tried to slow speculation around Ward since the Garrett deal. General manager Andrew Berry was asked directly about Ward after Garrett was moved. Berry did not frame the trade as the start of a sell-off and pushed back on the idea that Ward’s standing had changed.

“He’s still playing at a really high level,” Berry said. “That doesn’t change with this transaction.”

Berry also said the Browns still believe they have a defense capable of carrying real expectations.

“We have an excellent defense with really good players on all three levels,” Berry said.

Cleveland traded former first-round pick Greg Newsome II last season in the deal that brought back Tyson Campbell. The Browns like Campbell, and he gives them another legitimate starting option on the outside. But moving Ward would still leave a major hole in the secondary.

Behind Ward and Campbell, the Browns have depth pieces such as Myles Bryant, D’Angelo Ross, Tre Avery, Myles Harden and Dom Jones. That is not the same as having a Pro Bowl-level No. 1 corner. The Browns can say they still expect to compete. Trading Ward would make that argument much more difficult.

Denzel Ward Wants to Stay With Browns

Ward’s offseason has not been completely quiet. He did not attend voluntary OTAs and was limited during mandatory minicamp. Ward reported to Berea, but he did not take part in full team work, making his status worth watching when the Browns return for training camp.

But Ward has not sounded like a player looking for a way out. He addressed his future at his celebrity softball game after the Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Ward called Garrett a close friend and admitted the move caught his attention, but he made it clear he still sees himself in Cleveland.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said. “It’s Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

Ward is now one of the clearest faces of the franchise on the defensive side of the ball. The Browns selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has since become a five-time Pro Bowler.