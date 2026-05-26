Browns’ ‘Physical’ Undrafted Defender Seen as Exciting Addition for 2026

The Cleveland Browns should be very excited about No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano. But the Browns should be thrilled about Spencer’s brother, Logan Fano, as well.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Logan Fano the team’s most exciting undrafted free agent of the 2026 offseason for Cleveland.

“Fano didn’t do a lot as a pass-rusher in college, logging just 10.5 sacks over three seasons with the Utes. But the 6’5″, 257-pounder has good size and was a physical presence against the run—he averaged almost 40 total tackles per season over the last two years and had 14 tackles for loss over that span,” wrote Davenport.

“The Browns have established starters on the edge in Alex Wright and some guy named Myles Garrett. But the depth behind them is a little shaky, and the team didn’t use many resources to address it in the offseason.”

In 28 college games at Utah, Fano posted 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Fano also registered four pass defenses and three forced fumbles.

Last season, he had 44 combined tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

Browns Should Be Excited About Edge Rusher Logan Fano

Cleveland had 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team spent eight of them on offense. On defense, the Browns only selected Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round and Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson on Day 3.

That made adding defensive rookies a priority for Cleveland in undrafted free agency. The Browns scored a capable edge rusher and positive public relations addition with the “other” Fano brother.

It was a little bit surprising Fano didn’t get selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein billed the edge rusher as a mid-Day 3 prospect.

“An edge defender with pro size and strength, Fano is capable of playing standing up or with a hand down. He plays with a blend of hurry and heart that keeps him keyed in on the action,” wrote Zierlein. “However, urgency can become impatience, which pulls him out of position and opens him to counters/misdirection. He’s quick but lacks upfield juice to challenge the edge. His rush plan is too predictable and overly reliant on feet over hands.

“He’ll shine on special teams and has toughness to defend a pro run game, but Fano needs to improve as a rusher to become a three-down player.”

How Fano Could Earn Early Role With Browns

Going undrafted could make Fano’s journey to an NFL roster spot a steeper climb. But he will have an opportunity in Cleveland.

As Zierlein explained, Fano may be a special teams contributor early. That will allow him to stay around on a roster, giving him a chance to hone in on his craft as an edge rusher.

The fact he’s with his brother in Cleveland should only help his development.

The Browns don’t have the deepest edge rushing group either. Including Fano, Cleveland added three undrafted defensive ends this offseason. The other two were Tyreak Sapp and Khordae Sydnor.

The Browns also have Julian Okwara, Isaiah McGuire, Markees Watts on their offseason roster as defensive ends.

In that thin group, there’s a high likelihood one of Cleveland’s undrafted free agent defensive ends makes the final roster. Fano is the favorite early in the team’s offseason workouts.