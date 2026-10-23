Browns Make Dillon Gabriel Decision for Titans Game

The Cleveland Browns will keep Dillon Gabriel on the sideline against the Tennessee Titans, pushing a looming quarterback decision into the final days of his return window.

Gabriel will be out for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup as Cleveland continues to use the time available before bringing him off injured reserve. The second-year quarterback has been sidelined with a back injury and has not played since the preseason finale.

The Browns opened Gabriel’s practice window October 6. His activation deadline is October 27, meaning Sunday is the final game Cleveland can get through before resolving his status. If Gabriel remains on injured reserve when that window closes, he will be unavailable for the rest of the season.

Gabriel has been participating in practice, including full sessions Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Browns’ injury report. Keeping him on injured reserve through the Tennessee game gives general manager Andrew Berry a few more days before his return would require space on the active roster.

His last appearance on the field offered an encouraging finish to the preseason. Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s August 27 victory over the New England Patriots. Nearly two months later, he is still waiting to rejoin the game-day picture.

Browns Could Keep All Four Quarterbacks

Activating Gabriel would give Cleveland four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green occupy the three spots on the team’s current depth chart.

That creates a roster squeeze, but it does not require Berry to trade a quarterback. Cleveland could make room elsewhere and carry all four while evaluating its options.

Gabriel and Sanders would be potential trade options if the Browns decide to trim the room. Both have starting experience, although Sanders has held the backup job behind Watson this season.

Gabriel started six games as a rookie after Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft. He finished the season with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59.5% of his attempts.

The Browns could also try to sneak Green onto the practice squad, although there would be a chance another team would claim him.

Deshaun Watson Remains Browns’ Choice at Quarterback

There have been no public signs that Gabriel’s impending return is prompting the Browns to reconsider their depth chart.

Cleveland enters the Tennessee matchup at 4-2 following a 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Watson has directed four game-winning drives, helping the Browns reach the top of the AFC North despite their uneven offensive production.

In Cleveland’s most recent win, the team went scoreless in the first half before Watson helped deliver another late win. His 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy on the final possession helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Watson will get the opportunity to move Cleveland to 5-2 on Sunday. Gabriel’s next step must be settled by Tuesday.