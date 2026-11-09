Cleveland Browns Reportedly Make QB Decision for Texans Game

The Cleveland Browns have made a quarterback decision on who will start next week.

Cleveland is coming off a road loss to the New Orleans Saints in overtime in a game that Shedeur Sanders started. Sanders started due to Watson being in concussion protocol.

After Sanders had some success, the question of who would start against the Houston Texans became an interesting one.

Cleveland Browns Make QB Decision

The Browns wouldn’t announce who would start next week after Sunday’s loss, but the decision appears set.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on X that the Browns will start Deshaun Watson on Sunday instead of turning back to Sanders.

“The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in Week 10 vs the Texans, per source. Shedeur Sanders filled in Sunday in New Orleans, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared concussion protocol,” Fowler wrote on X.

The Browns turning to Watson doesn’t seem as a huge surprise given how well the team has played with him at quarterback. The veteran won the starting job, and it didn’t seem like Todd Monken was going to make a change due to an injury.

Watson is 163-of-249 for 1,806 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions this season with the Browns. Sanders, meanwhile, went 19-of-31 for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Saints in the overtime loss.

The Browns will host the Houston Texans on Sunday in a pivotal game for the AFC Wild Card picture. Cleveland is a 4.5-point underdog against Houston.

Monken Sidestepped QB Question After Saints Loss

After Cleveland lost to the Saints in overtime, Monken was asked who would start at quarterback next week.

Sanders played well in the loss, and although Monken had high praise for him, he wouldn’t commit to a quarterback.

“How long has it been? Thirty minutes since the game ended? I’m not getting into quarterback. If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur,” Monken said postgame.

Yet, Monken was impressed with how Sanders played against the Saints, especially with the lack of reps with the starters.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “I mean, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked since I’ve been here. He wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t perfect. But for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in what, 10 weeks, and we announced him with two weeks left, and you’re eight weeks into the season, so you’re facing 2½ months, you’re basically running cards to come in there and continue to battle, really, really proud of him.”

Cleveland is now 5-4 and outside of the playoff picture.