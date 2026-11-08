Browns’ Coach Breaks Silence on QB1 After Shedeur Sanders’ Big Day

The Cleveland Browns have spent months tamping down the notion that there is a quarterback controversy in the locker room, but it is hard to deny now after Shedeur Sanders started his first game of the season and led the Browns to within one point of a road victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Sanders got his chance after Deshaun Watson entered concussion protocol early in the week upon self-reporting symptoms on Tuesday. However, Watson cleared protocol as of Saturday and entered game day with a “questionable” designation.

He ultimately did not suit up and watched Sanders play from the sidelines in street clothes. That, in and of itself, isn’t necessarily a statement on head coach Todd Monken’s preferences under center. For instance, the Chicago Bears started third-string QB Case Keenum in Week 3 following Caleb Williams’ injury and a late self-reporting of concussion symptoms from QB2 Tyson Bagent.

Bagent cleared protocol in time to play, but Chicago stuck with Keenum because he had taken the vast majority of the snaps with the starters during practice that week and the coaching staff tailored the game plan to him.

However, Sanders made something of a statement of his own on Sunday, finishing the afternoon 19-of-31 passing for 297 yards and two TDs. He also made several big plays, leading the Browns on a game-tying field goal drive at the end of regulation to force overtime before responding in overtime with a game-tying touchdown drive near the end of the extra period.

Sanders missed a throw on a two-point conversion attempt that would have completed the comeback and moved the Browns to 6-3 on the season.

Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Praises Shedeur Sanders After QB’s First Start of Season

Monken spoke after the game in no uncertain terms about Sanders’ performance.

“I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked since I’ve been here,” Monken said. “He wasn’t perfect, I wasn’t perfect. But for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with 1s in what, 10 weeks? … To come in there and continue to battle — really, really proud of him.”

“He gave us a chance at the end, he really did,” Monken added.

However, as to who will start for the Browns in Cleveland next week against the Houston Texans, Monken was not willing to immediately comment.

Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Refuses to Discuss Starting QB Decision After Loss to Saints

Monken had to have known the question was coming, but he still rolled his eyes and shook his head in mild disgust when a reporter asked him if Sanders will start next Sunday or if the team will go back to Watson.

“I mean, how long has it been, 30 minutes since the game ended?” Monken responded. “I’m not getting into the quarterback. If we wanna talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.”

Watson is in the final season of his five-year contract in Cleveland and has a starting record of 5-3 in 2026. He has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven TDs and three INTs.

Watson has also run the football for 217 yards and one score, while taking a league-leading 33 sacks through eight weeks heading into the game against New Orleans.