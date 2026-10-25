Browns Defensive Star Lands $30 Million Payday

Maliek Collins has turned his steady production for the Cleveland Browns into a substantial payday.

The Browns and Collins have agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with $23 million in total guarantees. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news, citing Collins’ agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The extension represents a sizable raise for the veteran defensive tackle. Collins initially joined Cleveland on a two-year, $20 million contract in March 2025. That agreement included $13 million in guarantees, according to Over the Cap. The new extension averages $15 million annually.

Collins, 31, arrived after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. A third-round pick out of Nebraska in 2016, he spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and 49ers.

Cleveland has gotten some of his best football. Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 12 games last season before a quadriceps injury ended his year. He has returned to provide the same disruptive presence this season.

Maliek Collins Has Earned Strong Praise From Browns Coaches

Browns head coach Todd Monken’s appreciation for Collins predates their time together in Cleveland. Monken was well aware of Collins’ skills as the Baltimore Ravens‘ offensive coordinator.

“Well, I said it before, like, I voted for him All-Pro last year. I voted for him,” Monken said during his Friday news conference.

Earlier this month, Monken pointed to the traits that make Collins difficult to block.

“Well, he’s relentless. I think that he’s got elite explosiveness off the ball,” Monken said.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg was equally emphatic when asked Thursday whether Collins was underrated outside the building.

“He is the man. He is a dog. He is a key cog in that engine. We go as the engine goes,” Rutenberg said.

Browns Get Mason Graham Back Against Titans

Collins’ production has been especially valuable with Mason Graham sidelined. He enters the Tennessee game with 3.5 sacks, including 2.5 during the two games Graham missed. Collins recorded 1.5 sacks against the New York Jets and added another in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Graham is set to return Sunday after recovering from MCL and ankle sprains suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carries no injury designation, giving Cleveland an important piece back alongside Collins.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger also has no game designation after dealing with ankle and hand injuries.

The Browns received another encouraging update Saturday when safety Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol. Cleveland also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad to provide additional depth up front.

Collins and the 4-2 Browns visit the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.